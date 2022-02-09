Chatham picks up crucial 76-68 win over Altavista

Chatham sophomore Jonavan Coles scored a career-high 32 points, the Cavaliers finished with four players in double-digit scoring and Chatham picked up a crucial 76-68 win over Altavista in Dogwood District action Tuesday evening.

Coles did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 28 of his 32 in the third and fourth quarters to help the ‘Cavs pick up the district victory.

Senior Bryan Argueta finished with 12 points while seniors Jonathan Keatts and Ethan Chivvis chipped in with 11 apiece to give Chatham (4-8, 2-4 Dogwood) four players in double-digit scoring.

Altavista (11-4, 5-2) started the second half with a 25-23 lead. However, the Cavaliers flipped the table in the third quarter, outscoring the Colonels 24-14 in the frame to take a 47-39 lead into the final frame.

Coles knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter on his way to 14 points while Keatts chipped in with four for the ‘Cavs.

Junior Stuart Hunt led Altavista in the period with nine points, including two 3s.

The fourth quarter was a bit closer as Chatham outscored Altavista 29-27 in the frame to preserve the victory. Once again, Coles led the way with 14 points, including a pair of 3s, and turned in a perfect 6-for-6 performance from the free throw line in the frame. Chivvis scored six of his 11 in the fourth and Argueta pitched in with four.

Hunt paced the Colonels in the final frame, knocking down a pair of treys and finishing 4-of-4 from the free throw line to record 15 of his 31 points. Sophomore Jayden Boyd and senior Ben Tweedy each scored five apiece.

Hunt led Altavista with 31 points while Boyd chipped in with nine and Tweedy and senior Braeden Reynolds added seven points apiece.

The ‘Cavs got the upper hand in the first quarter, outscoring the Colonels 11-8 to take the early lead. Keatts paced the Cavaliers with five points.

Altavista flipped the tables in the second, outscoring Chatham 17-12. Hunt led the Colonels with seven points in the frame.

Chatham was set to return to action Thursday when it travels to Appomattox County for a district road game against the Raiders at 7:15 p.m.