Chatham routs Altavista 18-6

Chatham junior Jake Moore drove in a game-high four RBIs, junior Carrington Aaron drove in three runs and Chatham scored 10 runs in the first inning to set up an 18-6 rout of Altavista in five innings of Dogwood District action Wednesday night.

Senior Cam Satterfield got the big first inning going for Chatham (7-4, 4-1 Dogwood) with a line drive to center field and Aaron reached on a bunt to third. Moore brought the Cavaliers’ first run home with his single to center and sophomore Alex Van Pelt doubled down on the ‘Cavs’ lead when he worked a bases-loaded walk. Senior Henry Hurt followed with a bases-loaded walk of his own and senior Dawson Newell made it a four-run contest with his RBI ground out to short.

Sophomore Benjamin Williams kept the train rolling after being hit by a pitch to bring in a run and Satterfield pushed Chatham’s lead to seven with his two-run single to center. Aaron drove in his first run on a double to center and Moore followed with a single to left that scored junior Kendell Sanders and gave the Cavaliers a 9-0 cushion. Van Pelt rounded out the monster frame with his RBI base knock to left that scored Aaron.

Altavista (0-11, 0-4) got on the board in the first when senior Ben Tweedy scored on an error. The Colonels cut into their deficit deeper with a three-run second on sophomore Eric Nichols’ two-run double to right and sophomore Evan Scruggs’ two-run home run that pulled Altavista within 10-5 heading into the third.

Hurt helped the Cavaliers get one of those runs back in the third when he smacked a double to left that plated Moore and made it an 11-5 contest.

The ‘Cavs blew the lid off the doors in the fourth, scoring six runs to set up the slaughter-rule victory. Aaron drove in sophomore Kennen Lewis and Williams with his double to left and Moore gave Chatham a 10-run cushion with his two-run double to center. Cornell made it an 11-run contest with his RBI single to left and Lewis rounded out the frame with his run-scoring base knock that gave the Cavaliers a 17-5 lead.

A Chatham error on senior Caleb Cothran’s ground ball helped Altavista get a run back and make it 17-6. Cornell’s RBI single in the fifth led to the final score.

Moore had a monster night at the plate for the Cavaliers, driving in a game-high four RBIs while finishing 3-for-4. Aaron matched his efforts, going 3-for-4 and driving in three runs. Satterfield, Cornell, Van Pelt and Hurt drove in a pair of runs for the ‘Cavs.

Nichols and Scruggs led the Colonels with two RBIs apiece.

Chatham returns to action Tuesday when it takes on Bassett in a non-district road matchup at 5 p.m.