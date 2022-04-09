Chatham runs past William Campbell 10-0

CHATHAM — Chatham junior Jake Moore drove in three RBIs, sophomores Alex Van Pelt and Kennen Lewis teamed up for a three-hit shutout and Chatham ran past William Campbell 10-0 in six innings in Dogwood District action Friday night.

Moore cleared the bases with a three-run double in the fourth while Van Pelt struck out 11 and gave up two hits in five innings pitched and Lewis threw two innings of one-hit ball while striking out two.

Chatham (5-3, 3-1 Dogwood) entered the sixth holding a comfortable six-run lead, needing just four to send the game to its early finish. Senior Cam Satterfield got the frame started with a double to right field, senior Henry Hurt followed with a hit by pitch and Moore loaded the bases with a walk. Sophomore Zander Cornell worked a bases-loaded walk that pushed the Cavaliers’ lead to seven and senior Dawson Newell scored Hurt with a ground out to make it an 8-0 contest. An error on Lewis’ ground ball scored Moore and Cornell and enacted the slaughter rule.

William Campbell (2-4, 1-2) played things close as the Generals trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth. The Cavaliers changed that, scoring five runs in the frame to take a six-run lead. Van Pelt pushed the ‘Cavs’ lead to two with his RBI single to right and Satterfield stepped up two batters later and laced a single to center that scored Van Pelt. Moore rounded out the scoring with his three-run double that gave Chatham a 6-0 lead.

Van Pelt got the scoring in the second with his single to center that scored Cornell.

Moore led the Cavaliers with three RBIs while Lewis and Van Pelt drove in two runs apiece. Newell, Cornell and Satterfield recorded an RBI apiece for the ‘Cavs.

Chatham returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Bassett in non-district action at 6 p.m.