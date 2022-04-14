 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chatham softball holds off late Bassett rally for 7-6 victory

  • 0
Abigail Owen

Chatham senior Abigail Owen (6) scores a run during the Cavaliers’ matchup against Bassett on Wednesday night

 Davin Wilson, special to the Register & Bee

CHATHAM — Chatham softball held off a late rally from Bassett to pick up a wild 7-6 victory over the Bengals in non-district Wednesday night.

Bassett (2-4) entered its final at-bat trailing 7-4. However, junior Trinity Gilbert earned a base the hard way after getting hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and junior Camryn Martin followed with a single to left to put the tying runs on base. Freshman Cora Liggon was able to get a flyout to center field for the first out, but the Bengals stole the momentum right back with sophomore Breanna Cooper’s two-run triple.

Chatham (6-2) and Liggon didn’t flinch, though, as Liggon induced a strikeout and pop up to third base to end the threat and seal the win.

A crazy game throughout, senior Abigail Owen added the eventual game-winning run in the sixth with her fly to the gap in right-center that turned into an inside-the-park homerun and gave the Cavaliers a 7-4 lead.

Abigail Tiffany

Senior Abigail Tiffany (4) scores on a steal of home against Bassett on Wednesday evening.

The ‘Cavs entered the fourth trailing 3-2 but struck with a rally in the frame to steal the momentum. Senior Abigail Tiffany tied the score when she scored courtesy of an error on sophomore Nicole Emerson’s ground ball. Three batters later, Emerson gave Chatham a 4-3 lead when she stole home.

People are also reading…

From there, the game was a see-saw as Bassett knotted the score in the fifth on Martin’s RBI single. However, the Cavaliers pulled back in front in their half of the fifth courtesy of a two-run error on sophomore Michaela Willis’ ground ball that made it a 6-4 contest.

Chatham stole the early momentum, taking a 1-0 lead in the first. Emerson started the frame with a lead-off single and moved into scoring position when she stole second. Sophomore Bralynn Patterson stepped up from there and scored Emerson on her sacrifice bunt.

Bassett struck back in the third, scoring a trio of runs on Gilbert’s three-run home run to left.

Nicole Emerson

Chatham sophomore Nicole Emerson (1) smacks a hit against Bassett on Wednesday afternoon. 

Willis led Chatham with a pair of RBIs while Liggon, Owen and Patterson drove in a run apiece.

Liggon struck out 13 over seven innings in the circle.

Gilbert led Bassett with three RBIs while Cooper drove in two runs.

Chatham returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Tunstall at 6 p.m.

Bassett resumes Piedmont District action when it hosts Patrick County at 5 p.m. Tuesday

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wildcats snag 18-1 win over Gretna

Wildcats snag 18-1 win over Gretna

GRETNA — Dan River softball senior Emily McVay recorded a game-high six RBIs, senior Katie Moser drove in four runs and junior Grayson Snead r…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert