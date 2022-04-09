Chatham softball routs William Campbell in 19-0

NARUNA — Chatham freshman Cora Liggon threw a five-inning no-hitter and the Cavaliers’ offense did the rest in a 19-0 rout of William Campbell in five innings in Dogwood District action Friday night.

Liggon retired the last 14 batters she faced, striking out nine of them to run her total to 12. Liggon’s walk to junior Nakyla Bradley in the bottom of the first inning was her only blemish as she retired 15 of the 16 batters she faced.

The freshman had plenty of support as the Cavaliers had four hitters finish with three RBIs. Liggon, along with sophomores Nicole Emerson, Bralynn Patterson and Anna Whitlow, all drove in three runs while senior Abigail Owen recorded two RBIs. Sophomore Trinity Custer recorded a game-high four hits while Owen knocked three.

Chatham (4-2, 3-1 Dogwood) got the rout going in the second inning, scoring eight runs. Liggon got the Cavaliers on the board with her RBI single to left field and sophomore Michaela Willis followed two batters later with her run-scoring base knock to center that made it a two-run game. A pair of errors on Emerson’s ground ball allowed two runs to cross the plate and Patterson’s triple to center scored Emerson and senior Abigail Tiffany and gave the ‘Cavs a six-run lead. Whitlow’s RBI ground out to third pushed Chatham’s lead to seven and Custer’s double to center scored Owen and gave the Cavaliers an 8-0 cushion.

The ‘Cavs added eight runs to their total in the fourth. Owen started the frame with a lead-off home run to center and Liggon made it an 11-run game with moments later with her double to center. Junior Sakiyah Oakes gave the Cavaliers a 12-run cushion with her sacrifice bunt back to first and Emerson plated Chatham’s 13th run with her RBI ground out to short. Patterson pushed the ‘Cavs lead to 14 with an RBI triple and Owen scored Patterson with her single to short to make it a 15-0 game. Whitlow rounded out the inning with her RBI single to left.

Chatham rounded out the scoring with a three-run fifth. An error on Emerson’s bunt single plated Emma Hodnett and another miscue on Owen’s single to left scored Emerson and made it an 18-0 game. Whitlow’s RBI ground out concluded the scoring.

The Cavaliers return to action Tuesday with a non-district away matchup against Magna Vista at 5:30 p.m.