Chatham softball starts season with 3-1 win

DRY FORK — Chatham freshman Cora Liggon threw a complete-game gem in her first high school start, sophomore Bralynn Patterson and senior Abigail Terry drove in a run a piece and Chatham started its season with a 3-1 victory over its cross-county rival Tunstall Monday night.

Liggon started her career on the right foot, scattering just four hits and allowing one run while striking out 11 in seven innings pitched.

Liggon and Tunstall starter freshman Colby Eastwood locked into a pitcher’s duel from the start, leading to a scoreless tie after the opening two innings. The Cavaliers created a bit of space in the top of the third inning with a pair of runs that gave them a lead they didn’t relinquish.

A Trojans’ error on sophomore Nicole Emerson’s ground ball allowed sophomore Machaela Willis to cross the plate for the ‘Cavs’ first run of the season and an early 1-0 lead. Patterson followed with a triple to right field that scored Terry and doubled down on Chatham’s lead heading into the bottom of the third.

Tunstall (0-1) answered back with a run of its own in the bottom of the fourth to cut its deficit to one heading into the final two innings. Freshman Khamauri Mays got the rally started with a lead-off double and stole third base two batters later. Junior Greenly Elliott brought her home with her sacrifice fly to center that trimmed the Trojans’ deficit to 2-1.

Tunstall’s rally continued when junior Heidi Ellis reached on a dropped third strike and junior Katie Tuck followed with a double to left. However, Eastwood induced an inning-ending ground ball to keep Chatham in front.

Neither team scored again from there until the Cavaliers’ plated an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Junior Trinity Curtis reached on an error to start the frame and Terry followed with a bunt single back to the pitcher. Willis worked a walk to load the bases with no outs and Tiffany brought Curtis home with her RBI groundout that led to the final score.

Patterson and Tiffany drove in a run apiece to pace Chatham.

Elliott drove in the only run for the Trojans.

Gracie Rigney turned in a solid performance for Tunstall in relief, throwing three innings of three-hit, one-run ball while striking out two.

Chatham takes the field again Wednesday when it hosts Magna Vista in non-district action at 6 p.m.

Tunstall hosts Dan River in non-district play Friday at 5 p.m.