Chatham sophomore snags first career no-hitter in 3-0 victory

CHATHAM — Chatham sophomore pitcher Kennen Lewis had a memorable first start of the season Monday night against Magna Vista.

Lewis retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced for his first career no-hitter in the Cavaliers’ 3-0 victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of the non-district doubleheader.

Lewis’ only blemish came in the bottom of the first when he issued a walk to freshman Caleb Denton. From there, he set down 13 straight with seven coming on strikeouts to accomplish the rare feat.

“I’m feeling pretty good right now, just had to execute my pitches and let my defense do its work,” Lewis said.

Along with his defense, Lewis was quick to credit his coaches and catcher senior Cam Satterfield.

“A lot, I don’t really think about the pitches I’m going to throw, they just call them and I just throw them wherever they call them,” he said.

After being upset by Magna Vista in the opener, Chatham (1-2) came out with a new focus in the nightcap and it showed. Junior Carrington Aaron led off the game with a single up the middle and came home on senior Henry Hurt’s single to right field that gave the Cavaliers an early 1-0 lead.

Neither team would score again until the top of the third when the ‘Cavs doubled down on their lead. Hurt started with the frame with a double and senior Dawson Newell repaid his efforts with a double of his own that scored Hurt and gave Chatham a 2-0 lead.

“Find the barrel, find the gap, like I said, change the mentality from earlier,” Newell said.

The Cavaliers struck again in the fourth when sophomore Zander Cornell smacked a one-out single and advanced to second on sophomore Alex Van Pelt’s fielder’s choice to short. Senior Colby Owen followed with an RBI fielder’s choice that made it a 3-0 contest heading into the bottom half of the frame.

Lewis finished off his no-hitter from there, striking out four of the final six batters he faced to pick up the win on the bump.

The win was a change of pace after Magna Vista (2-2) pulled off a 5-2 upset in Game 1.

According to Hurt, a few stern words from head coach Chad Anderson were enough to help the Cavaliers shake off the opening game loss.

“He told us to get our act together since we didn’t show up for the first game,” Hurt said. “He told us what would happen if we didn’t show up for the second game so we knew we had to show up.”

Chatham did just that by putting its earlier performance in its rearview.

“We kind of had to make sure the first game stayed in the past,” Hurt said. “That kind of got us down and then to bring more into the second game than we brought into the first game since that didn’t work the first time.”

For Lewis, it was a change in their approaches at the plate that helped the ‘Cavs.

“We just had to focus on not trying to hit bombs,” Lewis said.

Newell agreed and added, “Switching up mentality at the plate, trying to put barrels on the ball.”

The Cavaliers jumped on the Warriors early in the opener, taking a 1-0 lead on Satterfield’s RBI line-drive single to center.

Magna Vista made sure the lead didn’t hold for long as it scored a pair of runs in the third to steal the momentum. Preston Davis knotted the contest with his triple to right field and the Warriors took a one-run lead courtesy of a ‘Cavs error on Taylor Holthausen’s ground ball.

Davis struck again in the fourth, driving in a pair of runs with his single to center that pushed Magna Vista’s lead to 4-1.

Chatham got a run in the fourth when Lewis scored courtesy of a Magna Vista error on Owen’s ground ball to pull within 4-2.

A Cavaliers’ error in the fifth brought Holthausen home, making it a 5-2 contest and leading to the final score.

Chatham returns to action Friday when it opens Dogwood District play with a road matchup against Nelson County at 5 p.m.