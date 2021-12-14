Chatham takes 47-36 win over Prince Edward

CHATHAM — Chatham seniors Bryan Argueta and Zae Craft each recorded game-highs of 13 points while junior Kendell Sanders rounded out three Cavaliers in double-digit scoring in Chatham’s 47-36 win over Prince Edward County on Monday evening.

Chatham and Prince Edward engaged in a low-scoring affair over the first quarter which ended with the Cavaliers holding onto a 10-8 lead. Sanders and junior Alex Owen led the ‘Cavs in the opening frame, each knocking 3-pointers, while junior Matthew Johnson finished with two.

The low-scoring continued into the second quarter with Chatham (2-3) outscoring Prince Edward 8-7 to take an 18-15 lead into the break. Craft scored six of the Cavaliers’ eight points in the quarter with Trooper Garland scoring the other bucket.

Chatham heated up a bit in the third, scoring 18 points while holding Prince Edward to five to take a 36-21 cushion into the final quarter. Argueta scored 10 of his 13 in the fourth, including two 3-pointers, while Sanders scored eight of his 11 in the final frame to help the Cavaliers pull away.

The ‘Cavs return to action tonight when they open their Dogwood District schedule on the road against Nelson County at 7 p.m.