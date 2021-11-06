Chatham takes down Altavista 23-15

Senior quarterback Mason Anderson threw for a pair of scores, freshman Jaden Breedlove hauled in a 54-yard touchdown reception and senior David Hubbard recorded a pair of interceptions in Chatham’s 23-15 win over Altavista in Dogwood District action Friday night.

Chatham (4-6, 2-4 Dogwood) got a huge effort from its defense as the Cavaliers forced a total of six turnovers. Hubbard’s pair of picks and a fumble recovery led the way, while sophomore Aiden Hodnett picked up a loose ball and freshman Jack Reece added a fumble recovery as well. Sophomore Zander Cornell finished with a pick.

Junior Tyler Hoffman led the defensive with a team-high 18 tackles and added a forced fumble for good measure. Junior Vic Harris chipped in with 11 tackles, while Hubbard threw in nine and Hodnett finished with eight.

Anderson paced the Cavs on the offensive end, finding Breedlove and junior Kendell Sanders for touchdown passes of 54 and 18 yards. Anderson also added a score on the ground.

Chatham outgained Altavista (3-7, 2-4) 326-192 yards. The Cavs picked up 108 yards through the air, while adding 218 on the ground.