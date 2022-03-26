Chatham wins second straight game with victory over Bluestone

CHATHAM — Chatham freshman Delaney Haymore scored six goals and the Cavaliers won their second straight game to start the season with a 6-1 victory over Bluestone in non-district action Friday night.

“I don’t know,” Haymore said laughing when asked how she pulled off the double hat trick. “I had assists from so many and I just kept hitting them in and everybody’s working together.”

Even more impressive, all six of Haymore’s goals were assisted, giving fans an exciting glimpse of Chatham’s fluidity.

Sophomore Carys Johnston found Haymore for three of her scores while sophomore Mikaylah Matta added the other three.

“It’s really nice to see the fusion and the connectivity of everyone,” said senior Alette Kegerreis. “We’ve got a lot of new girls playing this year but we’ve really connected as a team and have got really good flow. We play really well together no matter who is where and we really work together well and I’m so excited for the rest of the season.”

Haymore added, “We came out first practice, working really well together, putting in a lot of effort, their best effort.”

The Cavaliers’ 2-0 start to the season has them feeling pumped about the rest of the season, including their match against rival Dan River coming up in a couple of weeks.

“We’re ready to take on Dan River next, we’re coming for ya’ll,” Kegerreis said laughing.

Chatham looks to keep its undefeated streak alive April 5 when it hosts Magna Vista in non-district action at 5:30 p.m.