Comeback efforts fall short as Bulldogs edge out Wildcats

RINGGOLD — It was just a little over one minute left in the game when Dan River Wildcats quarterback Shamar Ferguson connected to junior wide receiver TyLyric Coleman on a 27-yard touchdown pass that helped bring the Wildcats within one drive to either tie or win.

But after the Martinsville Bulldogs went four and out, the clock still showed 37 seconds left as possession shifted. It was now or never for the Wildcats. With 18 seconds left, first and ten on the Wildcats own 30-yard line, Martinsville sacked the Wildcats quarterback for loss of yards. Dan River’s efforts of a comeback fell short.

Martinsville (2-1) held on and took the 31-28 win over the Wildcats (0-3) for their second consecutive win this season.

“We’re learning," Bulldogs head coach Bobby Martin said. "We’re learning how to fight, learning how to win.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are going to go as far as our O line take us,” Martin added, in regard to his offensive lines' performance.