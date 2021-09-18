Comeback efforts fall short as Bulldogs edge out Wildcats

RINGGOLD — It was just a little over one minute left in the game when Dan River Wildcats quarterback Shamar Ferguson connected to junior wide receiver TyLyric Coleman on a 27-yard touchdown pass that helped bring the Wildcats within one drive to either tie or win.
But after the Martinsville Bulldogs went four and out, the clock still showed 37 seconds left as possession shifted. It was now or never for the Wildcats. With 18 seconds left, first and ten on the Wildcats own 30-yard line, Martinsville sacked the Wildcats quarterback for loss of yards. Dan River’s efforts of a comeback fell short.
Martinsville (2-1) held on and took the 31-28 win over the Wildcats (0-3) for their second consecutive win this season.
“We’re learning," Bulldogs head coach Bobby Martin said. "We’re learning how to fight, learning how to win.”
“We are going to go as far as our O line take us,” Martin added, in regard to his offensive lines' performance.
For what showed as a back-and-forth battle between both teams, the Bulldogs took the lead on a Jahmal Jones three-yard touchdown, third and goal with nine minutes remaining to take a 24-20 Martinsville lead. After the Wildcats fell short on a fourth down conversion, the Bulldogs set up shop on Dan River’s 46-yard line. Martinsville used their running game to drive downfield to bring them into redzone territory. Second and eight, on the Wildcats 20-yard line, Bulldogs’ Rashaun Dickerson scored on a fake reverse to extend their lead to 31-20.
Jones also scored on a four-yard score to put Martinsville up 17-14 midway through the second quarter. Jones also was responsible for a 10-yard rushing touchdown that gave Martinsville their first lead of the night in the first quarter.
Dan River had their fair share of taking leads throughout the night. After Martinsville turned over on downs, the Wildcats began their drive on their own 33-yard line. But it didn’t take long for Dan River to make a statement. On the fourth play of their drive, Ferguson connected to Coleman on a 68-yard touchdown on a pass and run attempt to take over the score at 20-17.
Second and seven, on the Bulldogs' 32-yard line, fellow Wildcats quarterback Jaidon Haynes connected to Jacoby Davis, who leaped behind a Martinsville player to secure the touchdown for a 14-10 lead.
Dan River will try to break their losing streak on the road as they take on the Appomattox County Raiders. Martinsville will return home to take on the Halifax County Comets in a Piedmont District matchup. Both games are at 7 p.m.