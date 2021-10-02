Cougars play spoiler over Trojans

Patrick responded on their next possession, working their way down to the Tunstall 17-yard line, inside redzone territory. On third and goal, at the Tunstall 11-yard line, the Trojans were hit with a pass interference penalty in which move the ball up to the five-yard line for the Cougars. Patrick County would run the ball down to the one-yard line. From there, Hill would take the situation into his own hands once more. Hill snuck in on the QB keeper to open their lead to 38-27.

Hill ended his night with 45 rushing yards and 49 passing.

After the Trojans went three and out with seven minutes remain in the game, Patrick County only needed a few plays to capitalize. Second and seven, on Tunstall’s 46-yard line, senior Ben Hylton found a gap up the middle of Tunstall’s defense, taking off and outrunning several Trojans for the score, upping their lead to 46-27 after the two-point conversion.

Hylton led the Cougars with 98 rushing yards as Tycarious Yellock had 37