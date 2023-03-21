Patrick County junior Stuart Callahan stepped up and got job done for the Cougars in their 3-2 victory over the Dan River Wildcats in 11 innings Monday night in Stuart.

After the Cougars (4-0) struck out to begin the bottom of the 11th, senior Jaivontae Penn legged out a ground ball, reaching first on a Wildcats error to start the Cougars rally. Penn would later steal second during senior Martin Sawyers' at-bat to put Patrick County in scoring position. Sawyers worked up a walk to put runners on first and second.

With one out, in a 2-2 count, Callahan found the pitch he wanted, singling on a ground ball to center field, scoring Penn to seal the victory.

Patrick County went into the top of the sixth holding a 2-0 lead, but the Wildcats (1-2) went to work to erase the deficit. Wildcats junior Noah Abercrombie needed just one pitch in his at-bat to reach base, notching a base hit toward the Cougars second basemen. Fellow junior Dylan Howerton came up to the plate and rewarded Abercrombie’s efforts. Howerton, in a 2-1 hitters count, homered on a fly ball over the left field wall to tie the game at two. Howerton’s home run was the first of his prep career. He would finish his night going 2-4 at the dish.

The Cougars jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when sophomore Gavin Fain scored from third on a Dan River error with two outs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Patrick County found themselves with the bases loaded with two outs. Penn saw the first pitch of his at-bat, singling toward the Wildcats third basemen to bump their lead to 2-0. Dan River would get out of the bases-load jam on a groundout to end the inning.

It's safe to say that pitching was the strong point for both teams. In all, both teams combined for 36 strikeouts.

In addition to Callahan bringing in the winning run, he was also awarded with the win on the mound. Callahan pitched two innings in relief, allowing one hit and struck out one. Cougars junior Bradley Swails kept the Wildcats at bay in relief, striking out seven over the course of three innings while allowing one hit.

Penn got the start for Patrick County. Penn pitched six innings, allowing three hits on two earned runs, and racked up nine strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Wildcats senior David Wiles provided a quality start through four innings. Wiles allowed three hits, one earned run and finished with seven strikeouts. Howerton dazzled in long relief, tossing 4 1/3 scoreless innings on five hits, and notching six strikeouts. Abercrombie pitched the last two innings in relief for Dan River. Abercrombie struck out six and allowed just one hit.

Abercrombie, junior Colin Brooks and sophomore Cayden Brooks each tallied one hit in the Wildcats lineup.

Callahan and Sawyers were the duo in the Cougars lineup to have a multi-hit game. Callahan went 3-4 with two walks and Sawyers wrapped up his night going 2-5. Notably, Jackson Horton and Andrew Taylor both went 1-4.

Dan River looks to bounce back on Friday, as they head out to Dry Fork to take on the Tunstall Trojans.

Patrick County will look for their fifth consecutive win on the road Thursday, taking on the Radford Bobcats.

First pitch for both games is 5 p.m.