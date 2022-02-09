Dan River captures thrilling 36-34 victory over William Campbell in double-overtime

The Dan River girls basketball team picked up a thrilling 36-34 victory over William Campbell in double-overtime in Dogwood District action Tuesday evening.

A low-scoring affair throughout, the two sides only combined for eight points in the two overtimes. In the end, it was junior India Edmunds and senior Jasmyn Noble that made the difference as each knocked down a bucket apiece in the second overtime to lead Dan River (10-4, 7-1 Dogwood) to the victory.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats held the Generals to just two points in the final overtime and four overall in the extra frames.

The ‘Cats were led by senior Ally Wells who knocked down four, 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 13 points while Edmunds finished close behind with 10 and pulled down a game-high 25 rebounds to complete the double-double.

William Campbell (2-10, 1-7) was led by junior Nakyla Bradley who finished with 10 points while senior My’Angel Elam and sophomore Samareya Thompson each chipped in with six.

Defense was the theme in the opening quarter as the period closed with the two sides tied at 2-2.

Things opened up a bit in the second quarter as Dan River outscored William Campbell 10-6 to take a 12-8 lead into the half.

Wells knocked down three of her four treys in the second quarter to account for all 10 of the ‘Cats’ second-quarter points.

Bradley, Elam and sophomore Makaylah Jones paced William Cam-bpell with a pair of points in the frame.

The Generals got the upper hand in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 8-5 in the frame to trim their deficit to one heading into the fi-nal frame.

Elam led William Campbell with four points.

Wells paced the ‘Cats with three.

The fourth quarter set up the thrilling finish as Dan River outscored William Campbell 15-14. Bradley led the Generals with 10 points in the frame.

Edmunds led Dan River with eight while senior Jade Marable pitched in with five.

Dan River returns to action Friday when it hits the road for a Dogwood matchup against Nelson County at 7 p.m.