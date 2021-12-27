Dan River captures thrilling 37-36 victory in holiday classic

In the waning seconds of its contest against Dan River, Norfolk Christian Academy got the ball into the hands of junior Jordan Epps right outside the paint.

With only a second left on the clock, Epps put up a desperation shot that clanked off the back rim, sending Dan River’s players and crowd into a frenzy.

However, the celebration was a bit premature as the officials whistled the Wildcats for a defensive foul, sending Epps to the line for a pair of potential game-tying free throws.

Epps sank his first attempt, pulling the Bulldogs within one, but the junior point guard couldn’t get his second shot to fall, and Dan River pulled down the defensive board to begin its stay in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic with a thrilling 37-36 victory Monday afternoon.

Trailing by four with under a minute remaining, Norfolk Christian (6-1) got a huge shot to the arm when Epps broke through for a steal and finished in transition to make it a 37-35 contest with 55 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs kept the momentum rolling with a steal on the inbound, but couldn’t get their shot to fall, setting up the thrilling finish.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair dominated by defense and rebounding. Norfolk Christian started the frame with a 28-23 deficit but used a 7-2 to knot the score on Traywick’s layup with 4:05 remaining.

Dan River (2-2) retook the lead on senior Darius Dickerson’s 3-pointer and extended its lead to five, 35-30, on senior Jalil Deshazor’s layup off his steal with just over three minutes left in the game. Traywick followed with a layup to get the Bulldogs within three, but senior DaMari Glass gave the Wildcats a five-point lead, 37-32, with his layup off a block from junior Ty’Lyric Coleman.

Senior Cory Brooks made it a two-possession game with a layup and Epps followed with a big steal on the ‘Cats’ ensuing inbound, but the Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize, keeping the score at 37-33 with just over a minute remaining in the contest.

There’s the old adage, “Defense wins games,” and the Wildcats proved the saying true against the Bulldogs. Dan River used a pair of steals from Dickerson and a block from Coleman to build a 9-2 advantage on Deshazor’s 3-point play, layup and and-1, with just over four minutes left in the opening frame.

Norfolk Christian Academy answered by scoring six of the quarter’s final eight points to trim its deficit to 11-8 on Traywick’s jumper at the buzzer.

The back-and-forth theme started in earnest in the second quarter as the two sides used their ferocious defenses and rebounding prowess to keep things neck-and-neck. Norfolk Christian took a 12-11 lead on senior Harrison Alexander’s layup off a feed from sophomore Van Deans.

Dan River responded with a 6-2 run that helped the ‘Cats take a 17-14 lead on Coleman’s layup off his steal. Dickerson and Coleman each played big roles in the run with Dickerson recording a steal and Coleman a steal and block.

Sophomore Charlie Violette knotted the score when he knocked down a jumper and an ensuing and-1 free throw that made it a 17-17 contest with just a minute left in the half.

Sophomore Dorian Griffith put the ‘Cats back in front with his 3-pointer and junior Shamar Ferguson closed out a string of five straight points with his layup off a steal that made it a 22-17 contest.

Junior Caleb Peck made it a three-point game going into the break with his jumper at the buzzer.

Coleman and Deshazor led Dan River with nine points while Glass finished close behind with eight.

Alexander led the Bulldogs with nine points while Brooks finished with seven and Traywick added six.

Dan River moves on to the face the winner of the George Washington-Gretna game at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Norfolk Christian will take on the loser of the GW-Gretna game 3 p.m. Tuesday.