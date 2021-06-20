 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dan River High School track brings home state wins
0 Comments
VHSL CLASS 2 STATE TRACK

Dan River High School track brings home state wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Dan River High School outdoor boys and girls track teams turned in a solid showing at the VHSL Class 2 state title meet this weekend in Harrisonburg.

The boys 4x400-meter relay team, consisting of freshman Asa Fletcher, sophomore TyLyric Coleman, senior Robert Carter and senior Terrance Williams, took home the gold after posting a combined time of 3:36.94 in the event.

Dan River’s winning ways continued as the girls 4x800 brought home a state title as well after junior Jayla Marable, junior Jordan Marable, sophomore Natalia Morrison and junior Jade Marable combined for a time of 10:44.82.

The girls also picked up a silver finish in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:31.43.

On the individual side, Fletcher continued his impressive season with a state championship in the 1600-meter with a time of 4:35.45.

Junior Alyssa McFalls earned a fourth place finish in the girls 800-meter, while Jade Marable finished fifth in the 400-meter dash.

On the boys end, Carter finished fourth in the boys long jump and turned in a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dash events. Coleman finished fifth in the boys triple jump.

The boys finished seventh overall, posting a score of 37, while the girls squad placed eighth with 29 points.

Glenvar took home the overall team state championship on the girls side and Stuarts Draft won the title on the boys end.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert