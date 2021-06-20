Dan River High School track brings home state wins

The Dan River High School outdoor boys and girls track teams turned in a solid showing at the VHSL Class 2 state title meet this weekend in Harrisonburg.

The boys 4x400-meter relay team, consisting of freshman Asa Fletcher, sophomore TyLyric Coleman, senior Robert Carter and senior Terrance Williams, took home the gold after posting a combined time of 3:36.94 in the event.

Dan River’s winning ways continued as the girls 4x800 brought home a state title as well after junior Jayla Marable, junior Jordan Marable, sophomore Natalia Morrison and junior Jade Marable combined for a time of 10:44.82.

The girls also picked up a silver finish in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:31.43.

On the individual side, Fletcher continued his impressive season with a state championship in the 1600-meter with a time of 4:35.45.

Junior Alyssa McFalls earned a fourth place finish in the girls 800-meter, while Jade Marable finished fifth in the 400-meter dash.

On the boys end, Carter finished fourth in the boys long jump and turned in a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dash events. Coleman finished fifth in the boys triple jump.