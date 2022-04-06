Dan River holds off Magna Vista rally for 8-6 win

RINGGOLD — Dan River scored five runs in the opening two innings and held off a late Magna Vista rally to pick up an 8-6 win over the Warriors on a rainy Tuesday evening.

Magna Vista (4-5) entered the top of the fifth inning facing an 8-3 deficit after Dan River appeared to have broken the game open with a three-run fourth. The Warriors earned their nickname, though, battling back with three runs to trim their deficit to two. Senior Kolby Walthall got the rally going when he scored on a wild pitch and senior Taylor Holthausen followed suit, coming home on a wild pitch to trim Magna Vista’s deficit to three. Junior James Martin rounded out the scoring with his RBI single to right field that led to the final score.

It was the last chance the Warriors had as a mud-soaked field and increasing rain led umpires to cancel the rest of the game.

Dan River (2-1) won the game in the fourth with a trio of runs. Sophomore Noah Abercrombie started the rally with a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Senior Ethan Sowers wasted little time bringing him around, smacking a double off the fence in left to give the Wildcats a 6-3 lead. Senior Blake Hughes followed with a single to center and Sowers came home during the following at-bat courtesy of a Warriors’ error. Hughes scored on a wild pitch to round out the frame and give the ‘Cats an 8-3 cushion.

Dan River wasted little time taking the early advantage, scoring three runs in its first at-bat. Junior Jackson Blevins came home with the first run on a Magna Vista error and Hughes drove in the second with an RBI single. An error on senior Mark Allen Porter’s ground ball brought the final run around and gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to respond as they scored a pair of runs in the second on senior Xavier Ashley’s RBI groundout and sophomore Brayden Wilson’s run-scoring single.

Wasting little time, the ‘Cats struck back with a pair of runs in the second to take a 5-2 lead. Hughes scored Abercrombie with his fly out to center and sophomore Dylan Howerton gave Dan River a 5-2 lead with his RBI single to left.

Once again, though, the Warriors had an answer, plating a run in the third on freshman Caleb Denton’s RBI sacrifice fly to center that made it a 5-3 contest.

Hughes drove in a game-high two RBIs on two hits while Abercrombie and sophomore Luke Ewing knocked a pair of base hits apiece as well for the ‘Cats.

Walthall, Holthausen and Martin paced Magna Vista with two hits apiece.