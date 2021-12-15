Dan River holds off Martinsville to pick up 49-45 win

Dan River girls basketball junior Alicea Farmer recorded a triple-double and Dan River held off Martinsville late to pick up a 49-45 win over the Bulldogs in non-district action Tuesday night.

Farmer posted a line of 26 points, 12 steals and 11 rebounds and seven assists to narrowly miss a quadruple double.

Dan River (2-2) led by as many as eight, but Martinsville proved pesky and refused to let the Wildcats put it out of business. The Bulldogs took a 45-44 lead with a minute left in regulation, but the ‘Cats refused to go quietly into the good night and used Farmer’s string of five consecutive points — three coming on free throws — to steal the well-earned win.

While the main headliner, Farmer also shared marquee billing with junior India Edmunds who scored 11 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds to finish with the double-double. Edmunds also blocked eight shots to narrowly miss a triple-double for the second time this year.

Martinsville was led by Zaniyah Moyer who finished with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Fonshay Moyer added nine and Taniya Wade and Sanyia Mobley added six apiece.

Farmer did most of her damage in the second quarter, scoring 10 of her 26 in the frame while Edmunds scored eight of her 10 in the second half.

The Bulldogs stole the momentum early as Zaniyah Moyer scored seven points and Fonshay Moyer added four to give Martinsville an 11-6 lead heading into the second quarter.

Farmer and the Wildcats took over in the second, outscoring Martinsville 18-9 to take a 24-20 lead into the break. Dan River was led by Farmer (10 points) and senior Jade Marable who scored all four of her points in the second frame.

The third quarter was just as close with the ‘Cats outscoring the Bulldogs 10-9 to take a 34-29 lead into the final frame. Martinsville refused to go away in the final quarter, outscoring Dan River 10-9 to set up the thrilling finish.

The Wildcats return to action Thursday when they open Dogwood District play with a home matchup against Patrick County at 6 p.m.