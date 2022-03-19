Dan River holds off Tunstall rally in 2-1 win

DRY FORK — Dan River girls soccer coach Tim Saunders entered the spring not knowing whether he was going to be able to field a team.

However, Saunders was able to piece together a squad at the 12th hour, but expectations weren’t exactly high for the Wildcats heading into the season.

The ‘Cats entered the season on a mission to prove the critics wrong and they’ve done a fine job of it so far.

Dan River scored the go-ahead goal with four minutes remaining and held off one last Tunstall rally for a 2-1 victory over its non-district rival Friday night.

The win shoots the Wildcats to a 3-0 start. A fact that’s surprised seniors Emily and Kathryn Saunders.

“It’s very shocking because with it being a last-second team, we didn’t know if we had the motivation and support, but like we say before every game, motivation and support, no matter you’re a losing team or winning team is an important thing,” said Emily. “So, I think coming out like that we really had the support and encouragement from our teammates and our fans and that’s made a big difference.”

Her twin, Kathryn, contributed the ‘Cats cohesive play and spirit to the hot start.

“It’s just not a one-person thing, it’s a team thing and we couldn’t have done it without all these new players coming out and at least trying the sport and we’ve been excelling, and they’ve been just great,” Kathryn said.

With the game tied at 1-1 and on the verge of overtime, Tunstall got a big save that kept the game tied. However, Emily was there to fire in a deflection that bounced off the Trojans’ defense and trickled over the line for the game-winning goal.

Tunstall (0-2) created a few opportunities in attempts to tie the game, but couldn’t get any to fall, allowing Dan River to escape with a win in the contest between the two cross-county rivals.

“I think it’s amazing because we came out after losing our first scrimmage like we weren’t going to be a good team this season, but coming out with three games this week, winning them all, staying hype through everything, through practice, working together, teaching other new skills and working off of each other, I think that’s really a key point in the game,” Emily said.

Kathryn added, “We’re not only being great team players to each other, but we’re also being great to each other on the field. We’re not being rude to each other, laying them out, we’re being positive, lifting each other up, and I feel like the last couple of games, these wins are not caused by shooting it in the goal, they’re caused by lifting our players up and not tearing them down.”

According to both, facing their cross-county rival for the first time in two years gave the ‘Cats a little extra motivation.

“Oh yes, after we heard Chatham beat Tunstall the other night, we came out knowing we could get this,” Emily said. “Knowing that we won this game, putting in all our effort, working together, being encouraging, it really felt amazing.”

“Yeah, coming out of COVID for those two years, most of our players didn’t even step on a track and run, but coming out here and running 80 minutes, 90 minutes, maybe even going to overtime, still having enough energy to do this is amazing because COVID kind of tore us down,” Kathryn said. “But when we got back out and started doing the conditioning over the past two weeks, we were back up and running.”

The Trojans jumped out to the early lead when junior Sofia Miller took a feed from junior Hadyn Wentz and finished off her shot to give Tunstall a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

Tunstall held on to the lead until the closing minutes of the first half when Emily chipped in a shot from 18 yards out to knot the score at 1-1 with 8:41 left in the first half.

Dan River takes the field again Monday when it travels to Martinsville for a matchup against the Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m.

Tunstall returns to action Wednesday when it opens Piedmont District play with a home match against George Washington at 5:30 p.m.