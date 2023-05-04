Dan River scored a combined 10 runs over the third and fourth innings to overcome a big second inning from Nelson County and held on the rest of the way for a 15-8 victory over the Governors in Dogwood District action Wednesday night.

Nelson County (8-7, 4-3 Dogwood) entered the second inning facing a 1-0 deficit. However, the Governors flipped the score line with a five-run second. Blake Victor got Nelson County on the board when he scored on a balk and James Allen pushed the Governors in front when he came home on a dropped third strike.

An error on Ty Mauer’s ground ball scored George Knight and a Dan River miscue brought Marshall Garrison around to make it 4-1. A passed ball brought Mauer home to cap the rally and give the Governors a four-run lead heading into the bottom half.

Dan River (5-8, 2-4) wasn’t fazed, though, and responded with four runs of its own to knot the score. An error on senior Jackson Blevins’ fly ball to center scored junior Brayden Harris and senior David Wiles pulled the Wildcats within two on his RBI sacrifice fly to center field. Colin Brooks’ RBI single trimmed the ‘Cats’ deficit to one and freshman Cayden Brooks followed with a single to left that scored junior Dylan Howerton and made it 5-5.

The Wildcats kept the bats moving in the fourth, scoring six runs in the frame to take the lead for good. Harris got the rally going when he scored on an error and junior Luke Ewing kept things moving with a two-run double to center that put Dan River up 7-5. An error on Howerton’s ground ball to short allowed junior Noah Abercrombie and Ewing to come around, giving the ‘Cats a four-run advantage.

Another miscue on sophomore Austin Pritchett’s ground ball to third plated Howerton to make it 10-5. Blevins rounded out the big rally with his RBI single that put the ‘Cats in front by six.

Nelson County pulled within five in the fifth when Caleb Thompson scored on a double play ball to third.

However, Dan River all but put the game out of reach with a four-run sixth inning. An error on Harris’ ground ball scored Colin and Cayden Brooks to make it a seven-run game and Harris scored on a wild pitch moments later to give the Wildcats an eight-run cushion. Blevins rounded out the rally when he came home a passed ball to make it 15-6.

The Governors scored a pair of runs in the seventh when Mauer came home on a passed ball and Mike Fitzgerald smacked a two-run double to center to lead to the final score.

Howerton paced Dan River with a pair of RBIs while Blevins and Colin Brooks recorded a trio of hits apiece. Blevins, Ewing, Wiles, Colin Brooks, Cayden Brooks and Harris all drove in a run apiece.

Colin Brooks got the win on the bump, throwing 5.1 innings of four-hit, three-run ball while striking out three.

Fitzgerald and Knight drove in a run apiece for the Governors.

Dan River returns to action Friday when it takes on Appomattox County on the road in Dogwood action at 5:30 p.m.