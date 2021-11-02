Dan River picks up 3-0 win over Martinsville in region tourney opener

MARTINSVILLE — Dan River sophomore defensive specialist Jenna Fletcher was short and sweet when giving the reason for the Wildcats’ motivation against Martinsville in the opening round of the Region 2C volleyball tournament.
“We’re tired of losing,” Fletcher said.
Dan River proved her sentiment right as it picked up a 3-0 win over Martinsville on Monday night, winning 25-15, 25-10 and 25-11 for the sweep.
The fifth-ranked Wildcats will make the 65-mile trip up US-501 North to Appomattox for their quarterfinal matchup against the top-seeded Raiders at 6 p.m.
Already up by two, Dan River took a six-point lead late in the third set on senior Emily McVay’s kill that made it 21-15. No. 4 Martinsville still had some fight and answered back with a 6-2 run that pulled the Bulldogs within two, 23-21. That’s as close as Martinsville got though as the Wildcats rattled off the final two points to seal the win.
Senior Rebekah Stowe echoed Fletcher’s sentiments.
“It feels really good, I think this is the first time we’ve won in the first round in a while, so it feels really good,” she said.
For senior Sierra Silvey, Dan River’s ability to hold off Martinsville’s rally in the final set proved to be a light at the end of the tunnel after some adversity this season.
“It feels good, we struggled a lot this season with working together, but I feel like at the end of the season we’ve been clicking a whole lot more and working together a lot better and communicating,” Silvey said.
After taking the first set by 10 points, the Wildcats raced out to the early lead in the second set, opening with a 7-1 run that gave them a six-point cushion on Fletcher’s kill. Dan River followed with a 5-2 run that pushed its lead to 14-3 on a Martinsville error.
Stowe and Fletcher played key roles in the opening-set run as Stowe notched a pair of kills and Fletcher hammered home a pair of service aces that helped the Wildcats to the early 7-1 lead. Stowe, along with sophomore Katelyn Stowe and junior Emma Divinski paced the ‘Cats’ mid-set run with their respective kills and service aces.
“It was nice to help us get that win in the first round,” Stowe replied shyly.
Dan River wasn’t done, though, putting together a 9-3 run that gave the Wildcats a 23-8 lead on sophomore Olivia Morris’ service ace. Martinsville fought back with a pair of points on Dan River miscues, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep the momentum as a pair of mistakes led the ‘Cats to the 25-10 victory.
Fletcher set up many of the points with her barrage of assists.
“I like playing with my teammates, I enjoy it a lot,” Fletcher said laughing. “I like to encourage them a lot and that makes a difference.”
Martinsville opened the match with the momentum as the Bulldogs scored four of the first five points to take a 4-1 lead on Caroline Boa’s kill. Dan River fought back with three consecutive points to knot the score on McVay’s kill.
The two sides played to a pair of lead changes and ties from there, but the ‘Cats took the lead for good on McVay’s kill that made it an 8-7 contest. McVay’s attack jumpstarted a 6-0 run that gave the Wildcats a 14-7 cushion on junior Alexa Farmer’s service ace.