Dan River picks up 3-0 win over Martinsville in region tourney opener

“It feels good, we struggled a lot this season with working together, but I feel like at the end of the season we’ve been clicking a whole lot more and working together a lot better and communicating,” Silvey said.

After taking the first set by 10 points, the Wildcats raced out to the early lead in the second set, opening with a 7-1 run that gave them a six-point cushion on Fletcher’s kill. Dan River followed with a 5-2 run that pushed its lead to 14-3 on a Martinsville error.

Stowe and Fletcher played key roles in the opening-set run as Stowe notched a pair of kills and Fletcher hammered home a pair of service aces that helped the Wildcats to the early 7-1 lead. Stowe, along with sophomore Katelyn Stowe and junior Emma Divinski paced the ‘Cats’ mid-set run with their respective kills and service aces.

“It was nice to help us get that win in the first round,” Stowe replied shyly.

Dan River wasn’t done, though, putting together a 9-3 run that gave the Wildcats a 23-8 lead on sophomore Olivia Morris’ service ace. Martinsville fought back with a pair of points on Dan River miscues, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep the momentum as a pair of mistakes led the ‘Cats to the 25-10 victory.

Fletcher set up many of the points with her barrage of assists.