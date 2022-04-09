Dan River seizes momentum in 6-3 win over Hawks

RINGGOLD — It didn’t take Dan River sophomore Noah Abercrombie a long time to help his cause Friday night against Gretna.

After opening the game with two innings of shutout ball, the Wildcats’ starter laced a two-run double that capped a four-run second inning and helped Dan River seize the momentum in a 6-3 win over the Hawks in Dogwood District action.

Directly following junior Jackson Blevins’ RBI sacrifice fly to left field that gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead, Abercrombie stepped up and smacked a double to center that scored junior Tilden Garland and sophomore Brayden Harris.

Abercrombie wasn’t only influential at the plate, though, as he hurled 5.2 innings of four-hit, two-run ball and struck out eight to help the ‘Cats make up for a tough loss against Nelson County in their Dogwood opener earlier this week.

“It felt good, my coaches and catchers set me up with good locations and I located them,” Abercrombie said of his performance.

Abercrombie wasn’t the only who swung a hefty bat against the Hawks as Garland, Harris and junior Jackson Blevins drove in runs for Dan River (3-2, 1-1 Dogwood) as well.

Garland’s RBI came on a bunt single in the third that gave the Wildcats a 5-1 lead.

“I had my teammate [Luke Ewing] on third, so my approach was I got to drive him in, coach [Jacob Waller] gave me the sign and I put it down and beat it out,” Garland said.

Senior Ethan Sowers turned in a solid performance as well for the ‘Cats, finishing tied with Garland for a team-high two hits.

“My approach is go up there, do a job, hit as hard as I can, go yard, just go out there and swing, you’ve got nothing to lose,” Sowers said.

Hungry to get a win against its district rival, Dan River scurried out the gate, scoring four runs in the second to steal the early momentum. Ewing and senior Mark Allen Porter started things off with back-to-back one out walks and Garland loaded the bases when he beat out an infield single. Harris followed with a walk that scored Ewing and gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Not wasting anytime, Blevins scored Porter with his sacrifice fly to left and Abercrombie rounded out the scoring with his two-run double.

Gretna (3-8, 2-2) took back some of the momentum in the third. Jackson Moore worked a lead-off walk and followed with back-to-back stolen bases to end up at third with one out. Seconds later, Evan Adams came up and drilled a single to center that scored Moore and pulled the Hawks within three.

Garland’s bunt RBI single in the third extended Dan River’s lead to four, but a Wildcats’ error on Landon McCluster’s ground ball in the fourth got the Hawks back within three at 5-2.

With Ewing on third in the fifth, the ‘Cats got daring on the base paths and sent Ewing streaking down the line for the rare steal of home that pushed Dan River’s lead back to four heading into the final two frames.

Elliott Dews rounded out the scoring for Gretna in the seventh with his RBI double that plated Nick Berger.

Dews led the Hawks with a game-high three highs and drove in a run. Adams added the other RBI for Gretna.

Abercrombie got the win on the bump for the Wildcats. Senior Blake Hughes closed out the game, scattering a lone hit and run while striking out three in 1.1 innings pitched.