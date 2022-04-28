Dan River snaps Chatham’s seven-game winning streaking

Dan River senior Emily McVay threw a complete-game, one-hitter, freshman McKenzie McVay smacked two home runs and Dan River snapped Chatham’s seven-game winning streaking with an 11-1 victory over the Cavaliers in five innings of Dogwood District action Wednesday night.

Emily McVay surrendered a lone single to sophomore Anna Whitlow and set down 14 of the 19 batters she faced with 11 coming on strikeouts.

McKenzie McVay homered in the third and fourth innings to account for both of her home runs.

Dan River (9-2, 4-2 Dogwood) held a narrow 3-1 edge heading into the bottom of the fourth. However, the Wildcats broke the game open with a five-run frame jumpstarted by senior Rebekah Stowe’s RBI triple to right field and continued by senior Katie Moser’s sacrifice fly to left that scored Stowe and made it 5-1. Freshman McKenzie McVay kept the rally going with her two-run home run to center and junior Grayson Snead followed with a solo shot of her own to give the ‘Cats a seven-run lead.

Dan River kept the runs coming in the fifth as freshman Lila DeMott scored on a Chatham error on sophomore Ashlyn Chappell’s fly ball to put the Wildcats in front by eight and Moser rounded out the three-run inning with her two-run double that made it 11-1 and sent the game to its early finish.

The two rivals played to a scoreless tie over the opening two innings, but the ‘Cats changed the score line in the third with a three-run frame. Senior Emily McVay got Dan River on the board with her RBI sacrifice fly to center and McKenzie McVay cracked the first of her two home runs — a two-run shot to center — to make it a 3-0 contest.

Chatham (9-3, 4-2) answered back with a run in the fourth on sophomore Trinity Custer’s RBI fielder’s choice to second that scored sophomore Bralynn Patterson.

McKenzie McVay drove in four RBIs on her two, two-run dingers while Moser checked in close behind with three RBIs. Stowe, Emily McVay and Snead recorded an RBI apiece for the Wildcats.

Freshman Cora Liggon struck out eight in the circle in four innings thrown for the Cavaliers.

Chatham looks to get back into the win column on Friday when it takes on Nelson County in a Dogwood road matchup at 5 p.m.

Dan River was set to resume action Thursday when it traveled to Stuart for a road matchup against Patrick County at 5:30 p.m.