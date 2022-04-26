Dan River softball explodes in 12-2 victory over Tunstall

RINGGOLD — Dan River softball exploded for nine runs in the opening two innings and cruised the rest of the way in a 12-2 victory over Tunstall in six innings Monday night.

Dan River (8-2) didn’t waste any time getting the jump on Tunstall, scoring four runs in the opening frame. Senior Emily McVay got the Wildcats on the board with her RBI single to centerfield and freshman McKenzie McVay pushed the ‘Cats’ advantage to two with her sacrifice fly to right. Emily McVay and junior Grayson Snead rounded out the scoring when they scored on an error on junior Emma Williams’ fly ball.

The Wildcats gave themselves a sizable cushion with a five-run, second. Senior Rebekah Stowe got the scoring started when she scored on a wild pitch and Snead made it a seven-run game with her two-run single to center. Williams gave Dan River an eight-run lead with her run-scoring single to right and Williams scored on an error on freshman Lila DeMott’s fly ball to make it a 9-0 contest.

Keeping the scoring going, Emily McVay drove in her second run of the game with her line-drive single to right that scored Stowe and gave the Wildcats a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth.

Freshman Colby Eastwood got Tunstall (4-6) on the board in the fourth with her RBI double to center and scored the Trojans’ second run when she stole home moments later to pull Tunstall within 10-2.

Snead made sure the Trojans didn’t hold the momentum long as she made it a nine-run contest with her RBI sacrifice fly to center in the fifth and DeMott closed out the game in the sixth when she came home on a Tunstall error to lead to the final score.

Snead led Dan River with three RBIs while Stowe turned in a perfect 4-for-4 performance at the plate in the lead-off spot. Emily McVay drove in a pair of runs on three hits while Moser chipped in with a pair of hits as well.

Eastwood drove in the Trojans’ lone run while scoring a run as well on her steal of home. Eastwood and junior Greenly Elliott led Tunstall with a pair of hits.

Emily McVay got the win in the circle, throwing six innings of six-hit, two-run ball while striking out eight in the process.

Dan River returns to action Wednesday when it squares off against county rival Chatham at home at 5:30 p.m.

Tunstall will travel to Bassett for a Piedmont District matchup against the Bengals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.