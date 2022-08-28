Dan River Wildcats aim to gain ground in 2022

Dan River went under a rebuild in its first full season since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Wildcats finished its 2021 campaign going 3-7. Dan River started last year going 0-6, before going on a three-game winning streak against Gretna, Nelson County and Chatham.

Despite the losing season, they showed spots of excellence in their winning streak, outscoring their opponents 18-12, 35-0, and 43-7.

But it wasn’t the talent that Dan River lacked, more so, it was the experience of the team.

Last season, the Wildcats featured many underclassmen with few returners to their squad.

But this year, the Wildcats will have the majority of their team returning, with a few key players to help them succeed in 2022.

Senior quarterback Shemar Ferguson will be one of the main keys to their offense. Ferguson threw for 674 yards while throwing for six touchdowns last year.

On offense, Dan River will have Ty’Lyric Coleman, Darwin Gregory and Tilden Garland return as their main weapons.

Coleman, who verbally committed to the University of Virginia in late-July, was a threat on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats last season. As a wide receiver, Coleman hauled in 36 receptions, 699 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. On defense as a safety, he recorded seven interceptions and added a fumble recovery to his stat line.

Gregory will be the guy who Dan River will turn to for its run game. Gregory rushed for 660 total yards and capped off his season with five touchdowns in 2021.

Like Coleman, Garland proved to be an asset for Dan River. Garland recorded 250 receiving yard and hauled in 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Defensively, Dan River will have the senior duo of Kasey Ferguson and Jakari Thomas to anchor down in the backfield. Ferguson put on a display with 95 tackles, five solo sacks and recovered four fumbles Thomas led the Wildcats with six sacks and posted 55 tackles. Fellow senior D’Andre Thomas will be another player to look out for this year. Thomas finished his junior season with 72 tackles.

Looking at the Wildcats schedule, their first four games are against non-region teams. Dan River will take on Tunstall, Magna Vista, Bassett and Martinsville before playing the remainder of their schedule versus Dogwood District teams.

Dan River started the 2022 campaign at home versus Tunstall on Friday.