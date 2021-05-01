Dan River Wildcats rebound with 13-2 victory

Two days ago, the Dan River Wildcats suffered a shutout in blowout fashion versus Chatham.

Friday night, the Wildcats was able to turn their luck around.

After scoring nine runs in the first inning and dominate pitching from senior Alex Alderson, Dan River (1-1, 1-1) sailed to a 13-2 victory over the William Campbell Generals (0-1, 0-1) in five innings, via slaughter rule.

The Wildcats found themselves down 2-0 in the bottom of the first, but quickly broke their way through to get runners on base.

Freshman Dylan Howerton stepped up to the plate with bases loaded with one out. Alderson, Reece Harris, and Elijah Reed reached on base via fielding errors from the Generals right fielder and shortstop. Howerton singled toward to General's center fielder Jacob Halsey to bring in their first run. The Generals made two errors in the inning that brought home two more Wildcats, overtaking Campbell with an 3-2 lead.

Junior Blake Hughes singled to right field and another error from Campbell extended Dan River’s lead to 5-2. Alderson showcased his ability with the bat, notching a two-run RBI double to make it 7-2. Two batters later, Reed, with the bases loaded with two outs, powered the ball to center field to drive in two runs of his own to put the game away early at 9-2.