Dan River Wildcats rebound with 13-2 victory

Two days ago, the Dan River Wildcats suffered a shutout in blowout fashion versus Chatham.
Friday night, the Wildcats was able to turn their luck around.
After scoring nine runs in the first inning and dominate pitching from senior Alex Alderson, Dan River (1-1, 1-1) sailed to a 13-2 victory over the William Campbell Generals (0-1, 0-1) in five innings, via slaughter rule.
The Wildcats found themselves down 2-0 in the bottom of the first, but quickly broke their way through to get runners on base.
Freshman Dylan Howerton stepped up to the plate with bases loaded with one out. Alderson, Reece Harris, and Elijah Reed reached on base via fielding errors from the Generals right fielder and shortstop. Howerton singled toward to General's center fielder Jacob Halsey to bring in their first run. The Generals made two errors in the inning that brought home two more Wildcats, overtaking Campbell with an 3-2 lead.
Junior Blake Hughes singled to right field and another error from Campbell extended Dan River’s lead to 5-2. Alderson showcased his ability with the bat, notching a two-run RBI double to make it 7-2. Two batters later, Reed, with the bases loaded with two outs, powered the ball to center field to drive in two runs of his own to put the game away early at 9-2.
The misfortunes for Campbell continued to proceed, and the Wildcats took full advantage of those opportunities. Sophomore Ricky Edwards picked up an RBI single in the second inning to give Dan River their first double-digit run score of the season. Ethan Sowers and D.C. Douglas both picked up an RBI in the third and fourth inning respectfully.
Alderson pitched his best performance so far in the young season. Alderson struck out eight and allowed a lone hit in his five innings pitched. Alderson said he felt himself as the game progressed and was getting a feel for his pitching arsenal.
“It feels natural,” Alderson said. “I’ve been struggling here lately since I haven't pitched a game in a while.”
Campbell’s two runs came off of a Dan River fielding error with one out.
The Wildcats return to action Monday versus county rival Gretna at Gretna High School. Gametime is at 5:30 pm.