Dan River's Emily McVay hits record-setting grand slam

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A grand slam is always special. A grand slam on the road is even sweeter. A record-setting grand slam is priceless.

Dan River softball Emily McVay had her Mastercard moment in the top of the fifth inning of the Wildcats’ non-district matchup against Bartlett-Yancey on Monday evening.

With the bases juiced, McVay stepped into the box and smacked a ball that easily cleared the fence in right field and made her the program’s all-time home run leader.

The only thing that could’ve made the moment more special would’ve been her home run plating the eventual winning runs.

However, that wasn’t the case as junior Grayson Snead smacked a pair of home runs and junior Emma Williams chipped in with a solo shot to give Dan River four home runs in its 19–0 win over the Buccaneers.

As always, McVay was humble in the accomplishment.

“It feels good, I owe it to my team though because they always support me and pick me up,” McVay said. “I couldn’t do it without them. They get me hype and ready for my at-bats.”

Three days after smacking three home runs against Gretna, Dan River (5–1) hit four home runs against Bartlett-Yancey (8–5).

Snead got the marathon going in the fourth with her two-run blast and added her second two-run shot in the fifth that gave the Wildcats an 18–0 lead.

“Just get through the ball, take what she throws me, try not to swing at stuff over my head,” Snead said.

Williams made sure the ‘Cats did their best Drake impression, following Snead’s shot in the fourth with a solo dinger of her own to give Dan River back-to-back home runs and a 12–0 lead.

“Just trying to take good pitches and do my part,” Williams replied when asked her approach at the plate.

The Wildcats had four players drive in two or more runs against Bartlett-Yancey. McVay led the way with five while Snead drove in four and freshman McKenzie McVay finished with three RBIs. Williams finished with two. Junior Rebekah Stowe, Chappell and freshman Lila DeMott drove in a run apiece as well.

Emily McVay was just as effective in the circle, throwing three innings of no-hit ball while striking out six. Sophomore Ashlyn Chappell threw an inning of one-hit relief while striking out two and junior Emma Divinski retired all five batters she faced in a half-inning of work. Chappell closed out the game after being relieved by Divinski. Altogether, the Wildcats’ pitching staff held the Bucs to one hit and struck out a combined nine.

The ’Cats took a 1–0 lead on McKenzie McVay’s RBI ground out in the first. Dan River followed with eight runs in the second to blow the lid off the game. Chappell’s bases-loaded walk pushed the Wildcats’ lead to two and Stowe’s RBI single made it a three-run game. Emily McVay followed with a bases-loaded walk and McKenzie McVay followed with a two-run single to center that gave the Cats a six-run lead. Williams kept the scoring going with her RBI single and DeMott rounded out the big frame with her RBI groundout to short that made it 9–0.

Snead and Williams’ home runs in the fourth pushed Dan River’s lead to 12 heading into the final frames. McVay’s grand slam in the fifth made it a 16-run game and Snead’s two-run shot to left gave the Wildcats an 18-run cushion. DeMott rounded out the scoring with her RBI single to right.

Dan River returns to action Wednesday when it hosts defending Class 3 state champion Appomattox County in Dogwood District action at 5:30 p.m.