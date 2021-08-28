Dan River's Fletcher, Tunstall's Hearp win Southside XC Invitational

On a sweltering late-summer day, Galileo Magnet High School cross country team hosted the Southside XC Invitational at Anglers Park in Danville.

Temperatures Wednesday soared into the mid-90s, but the heat didn’t stop the 57 boys and 45 girls from nine different high schools from crossing their first finish line of the season.

In the boys race, Asa Fletcher, a sophomore at Dan River High School, finished first with a time of 17:57. Fletcher, the defending 2A state champion in the 1,600 made his move to the front with just over a half mile remaining to distance himself from second-place finisher Charles Hearp, of Tunstall.

Galileo then packed in four consecutive runners: Jackson Herndon, Dylan Kirk, Jamison Mantooth and Cole Harbodin to finish third through sixth respectively.

The top freshman finisher in the boys competition also adorned the Galileo uniform. Jack Lingle’s 11th place finish for Galileo was 41 seconds ahead of the second freshman finisher, Greyson Harris, of Tunstall. Tunstall’s six medalists in the boys race was one higher than Galileo, but the Galileo Falcons edged the second-place Trojans of Tunstall in the final standings by a score of 29 to 45 to win the meet.