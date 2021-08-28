Dan River's Fletcher, Tunstall's Hearp win Southside XC Invitational

On a sweltering late-summer day, Galileo Magnet High School cross country team hosted the Southside XC Invitational at Anglers Park in Danville.
Temperatures Wednesday soared into the mid-90s, but the heat didn’t stop the 57 boys and 45 girls from nine different high schools from crossing their first finish line of the season.
In the boys race, Asa Fletcher, a sophomore at Dan River High School, finished first with a time of 17:57. Fletcher, the defending 2A state champion in the 1,600 made his move to the front with just over a half mile remaining to distance himself from second-place finisher Charles Hearp, of Tunstall.
Galileo then packed in four consecutive runners: Jackson Herndon, Dylan Kirk, Jamison Mantooth and Cole Harbodin to finish third through sixth respectively.
The top freshman finisher in the boys competition also adorned the Galileo uniform. Jack Lingle’s 11th place finish for Galileo was 41 seconds ahead of the second freshman finisher, Greyson Harris, of Tunstall. Tunstall’s six medalists in the boys race was one higher than Galileo, but the Galileo Falcons edged the second-place Trojans of Tunstall in the final standings by a score of 29 to 45 to win the meet.
In the girls competition, Sophia Hearp, of Tunstall, and Carol-Anne Garrett, of Galileo, traded leads late in the race before Hearp emerged victorious with a time of 23 minutes and 52 seconds. Garrett was the first of eight Galileo runners to win medals.
The young Galileo team who followed Garrett’s path to the medal stand included Rowan Kirk (fourth), Ava Wray (fifth), Natalie Owen (eighth), Camila Rodriguez (10th), Maya Herndon (11th), Sophia Markowitz (13th) and Sarah Garrett (14th). Herndon and Markowitz were the top two freshman finishers in the girls competition and were instrumental in Galileo’s decisive win over runner-up Halifax County.
Looking ahead to the remainder of the season, Galileo teams are eying to win their fourth consecutive girls region championship and third consecutive boys region championship.
Tunstall’s Sophia Hearp also will look to get back to the state championship in her final cross country campaign.