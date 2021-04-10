Dan River's near-perfect season comes to end with loss to Glenvar

In the rain, down by one with 10 seconds on the clock as time winds down, Glenvar’s special team’s unit hustled onto the field, setting up for a game-winning field goal attempt.
Highlanders' kicker Aiden Wolk lined up for the 16-yard field goal attempt. Wolk’s kick sailed toward the upper left side of the goalpost, maintaining enough airtime and space to make it.
But as Wolk and the rest of his fellow Highlander teammates were celebrating by rushing the field, the Dan River Wildcats fell in disappoint and agony knowing that their condensed, but near-perfect season had ended abruptly. The Highlanders (5-2) came back and scored 16 unanswered point in the second half to defeat Dan River (4-1) 23-21.
The Wildcats went into the second half with a 21-7 lead. And in just a matter of minutes, Dan River saw their lead become diminished. Glenvar turned to their running game out of the gates. In just four plays, the Highlanders gained 83 yards, which set-up junior running back Jackson Swanson for a 1-yard rushing touchdown that brought it to a one score, 21-14 game.
Dan River had the chance to extend their lead mid-way through the third quarter. Third and two on the Highlanders 12-yard line, the Wildcats fumbled the ball on a snap in which Glenvar’s defensive lineman Blake Custer recovered. The Wildcats struggled to keep up the Highlanders' run game. From defensive miscues to missed tackles, Glenvar did not miss an opportunity to take advantage.
The Highlanders turned to Swanson once more, scoring on a 27-yard rushing touchdown that brought the game to 21-20 with just over three minutes in the third quarter.
But early on in the first half, it seemed like Dan River would easily pull away. Wildcats quarterback Tracey Glass connected to TyLyric Coleman on a 32-yard pass that opened the game up 7-0 with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter. The score happened on Dan River’s first possession of the game.
Glenvar made it a tied game at seven a piece when Wolk, who also is the team's quarterback, found senior tight end Jebediah Secrist on a 18-yard touchdown pass on the right side of the endzone.
Dan River capitalized again on their next possession as well. Senior wideout Robert Carter helped secure a 51-yard pass from Glass that broke the tied game at 14-7. Carter also proved himself defensively as well. Cater intercepted a pass from Wolk and secured it on Dan River’s own 40-yard line. On third and eleven, Glass handed off the ball to Carter and sweep right of the Highlanders defense before cutting across the field for the 74-yard rushing score.
Glenvar, seeded third, will face number one seed Appomattox next week with time to be announced. For the Wildcats, they will lose 10 seniors due to upcoming graduation and will have approximately 26 players returning next season.