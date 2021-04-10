Dan River's near-perfect season comes to end with loss to Glenvar

In the rain, down by one with 10 seconds on the clock as time winds down, Glenvar’s special team’s unit hustled onto the field, setting up for a game-winning field goal attempt.

Highlanders' kicker Aiden Wolk lined up for the 16-yard field goal attempt. Wolk’s kick sailed toward the upper left side of the goalpost, maintaining enough airtime and space to make it.

But as Wolk and the rest of his fellow Highlander teammates were celebrating by rushing the field, the Dan River Wildcats fell in disappoint and agony knowing that their condensed, but near-perfect season had ended abruptly. The Highlanders (5-2) came back and scored 16 unanswered point in the second half to defeat Dan River (4-1) 23-21.

The Wildcats went into the second half with a 21-7 lead. And in just a matter of minutes, Dan River saw their lead become diminished. Glenvar turned to their running game out of the gates. In just four plays, the Highlanders gained 83 yards, which set-up junior running back Jackson Swanson for a 1-yard rushing touchdown that brought it to a one score, 21-14 game.

