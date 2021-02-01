Danville, Pittsylvania County high school athletes can compete for state — even without a regular season

"Because of this development, as well as our desire to support and encourage our students to be engaged in both academic and extracurricular activities, it has been determined that our winter sports athletes ... will be permitted to participate in regional competitions," Woods said.

Bassett's girls and boys basketball teams plan to play in the region basketball tournament, Athletic Director Jay Gilbert said via email. A seeding meeting for the tournament is scheduled for Thursday. Teams seeded 7-10, which is likely where the Bengals will play because of having no record, will play on Monday. Round 2 will be Tuesday and Round 3 Thursday of next week.

The Region 3D wrestling championships are scheduled for Saturday at Northside High School in Roanoke.

Swimmers from Bassett and Magna Vista who qualified for the state swim meet will compete on Feb. 13 at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

"We will continue to monitor both the metrics in our division as well as the metrics of the divisions with whom we might compete as we prepare for these competitions so that we can continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of our students," Woods said.