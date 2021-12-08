Despite stout defensive and rebounding performances, Hargrave falls 100-89

Miller (2-0, 1-0 VISAA) struck back with three points of its own on a dunk from senior Anthony Davis Jr. and senior Ethan Delaurier’s free throw to take a 9-8 lead. However, the Tigers fought back with an 11-5 run that gave them a five-point advantage on senior Peja Boyd’s 3-pointer with just over a minute left. Boyd’s jumper as the buzzer sounded gave Hargrave a 21-18 lead at the end of the first.

Hargrave (3-2, 0-1) scored four of the second quarter’s first six points to build its lead to 25-22 on Shoemaker’s 3-pointer with 6:41 left in the half.

The Mavericks settled in from there, answering with an 8-0 run that gave them a 30-25 edge on Ball’s jumper. Shoemaker struck back, scoring five straight on his jump shot and trey that knotted the score with four minutes left in the frame. Once again, though, Miller found a solution as its defense held Hargrave scoreless over the next two minutes, allowing the Mavericks to break off an 8-0 run that made it a 38-30 contest on Rice’s layup.

Miller closed the half on a 9-3 run to take a 47-33 lead on junior Jackson Rose’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining.