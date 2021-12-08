Despite stout defensive and rebounding performances, Hargrave falls 100-89

CHATHAM — Normally, when a high school basketball team scores over 80 points, it wins. However, Hargrave doesn’t play in an ordinary basketball conference, and the Tigers don’t face ordinary opponents.
Such was the case Tuesday night when Hargrave squared off against Miller School of Albemarle, ranked third amongst Virginia prep schools.
The Tigers rode stout defensive and rebounding performances to a lead over the Mavericks for a majority of the first half, but in the end, Miller walked away with a 100-89 victory in VISAA action at Walter Davis Gymnasium.
Hargrave placed four players in double-digit scoring with senior Dominic Shoemaker leading the way with 25 while junior Timayahs Bracey checked in close on his heels with 23. Halifax native and junior Kameron Roberts added 17 and senior Maleek Richardson closed out the double-digit quartet with 10.
Junior Austin Ball poured in a game-high 27 points to pace Miller while junior Jordan Horne scored 18. Senior Jacob Rice checked in with 16 and senior Eli Delawier rounded out four in double-digits with 10.
The Tigers used an effective man-defense to slow the Mavericks down in the opening eight minutes and take an 8-6 lead on Richardson’s thundering dunk with 6:30 remaining.
Miller (2-0, 1-0 VISAA) struck back with three points of its own on a dunk from senior Anthony Davis Jr. and senior Ethan Delaurier’s free throw to take a 9-8 lead. However, the Tigers fought back with an 11-5 run that gave them a five-point advantage on senior Peja Boyd’s 3-pointer with just over a minute left. Boyd’s jumper as the buzzer sounded gave Hargrave a 21-18 lead at the end of the first.
Hargrave (3-2, 0-1) scored four of the second quarter’s first six points to build its lead to 25-22 on Shoemaker’s 3-pointer with 6:41 left in the half.
The Mavericks settled in from there, answering with an 8-0 run that gave them a 30-25 edge on Ball’s jumper. Shoemaker struck back, scoring five straight on his jump shot and trey that knotted the score with four minutes left in the frame. Once again, though, Miller found a solution as its defense held Hargrave scoreless over the next two minutes, allowing the Mavericks to break off an 8-0 run that made it a 38-30 contest on Rice’s layup.
Miller closed the half on a 9-3 run to take a 47-33 lead on junior Jackson Rose’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining.
Basketball is a game of runs and the Mavericks proved it in the opening minutes of the second half, going on a 15-3 tear that gave them a 62-36 cushion on Rice’s layup with 5:36 left in the frame.
It was Hargrave’s turn to prove the adage true next as the Tigers prevented a possible blowout with a 14-3 run of their own to make it a 65-50 contest on a pair of free throws from junior Terrell Fitzgerald. However, the Warriors closed out the third with a string of nine consecutive points to take a 21-point lead into the final quarter.
Hargrave returns to action Thursday when it travels to Fork Union Military Academy for a VISAA matchup at 6 p.m.