Dixon Erwin homers to walk-off Cavs over Nelson

It was evident Chatham Cavaliers senior Dixon Erwin did not want to play into extra innings. Instead, he called ballgame.
Erwin, who led off the bottom of the seventh for Chatham, saw only a couple of pitches before settling on a pitch that he liked. Erwin swung and hit the ball that carried high into left center field. But when the Governor’s center fielder stopped at the wall and watched it sail over the wall, Erwin knew that the game was won.
Chatham (3-0, 3-0) defeated Nelson County (2-2, 2-2) 7-6 to carry their win streak to three games.
“At first, I thought it was a high popup, but then it started carrying a little more and then I realized it was gone,” Erwin said.
“I think for me, the biggest thing was staying calm, relax, see the ball and hit the ball,” said Erwin, in regards to his approach of the at-bat. “I wasn’t really looking for anything specific. I just needed to focus on doing the job and it turned out better than expected.”
Erwin’s opportunity to walk it off was made possible by senior Matt Arnold’s solo home run to left center field in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at six a piece.
“It was awesome. We had battled adversity all day. I felt like we needed that one spark and that got us going and ultimately led up to Dixon,” said Arnold. “I told him [Dixon] that he was going to do it.”
“I felt all day, I was seeing the ball deep and work the other way,” said Arnold, when talked about the game tying home run. “Coaches say all the time that the best way to lift the ball is to left center. I’ve been struggling a little bit and hopefully that will get me going.”
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Chatham wasted no time to not only get back into the game, but also take the lead. Cam Satterfield and Alex Van Pelt both walked to set themselves up at first and second. Junior Henry Hurt came up and bunted toward Nelson County pitcher Cameron Banton for a chance to advance Satterfield and Van Pelt. But a wild throw from Banton to first base gave the chance for Satterfield to round third and score, cutting the lead to 2-1. The following at-bat, Erwin drove in Van Pelt on an RBI single and freshman Kennan Lewis notched a sacrifice RBI to take a 3-2 lead.
Chatham then lost their lead in the top of the third. A wild pitch and passed ball helped the Governors take a 4-3 lead with one out. With the bases loaded with two out in the bottom third, Erwin collected an RBI single to tie the game at four. However, that lead disappeared as Nelson County was able to work back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to make it a 6-4 Governor’s lead in the fourth.
Lewis led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and Carrington Aaron walked to set up Moore with a scoring opportunity. Moore grounded out, but a throwing error on Nelson scored Lewis to make it 6-5.
Erwin had his best performance yet in the season. He went three for four with three RBI’s. Aaron got the win on the mound, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing one hit on no runs, while striking out five.
The Cavaliers will take the field again Wednesday on the road at Appomattox. The Dogwood District matchup is slated for 5:30 p.m.