Dixon Erwin homers to walk-off Cavs over Nelson

“I felt all day, I was seeing the ball deep and work the other way,” said Arnold, when talked about the game tying home run. “Coaches say all the time that the best way to lift the ball is to left center. I’ve been struggling a little bit and hopefully that will get me going.”

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Chatham wasted no time to not only get back into the game, but also take the lead. Cam Satterfield and Alex Van Pelt both walked to set themselves up at first and second. Junior Henry Hurt came up and bunted toward Nelson County pitcher Cameron Banton for a chance to advance Satterfield and Van Pelt. But a wild throw from Banton to first base gave the chance for Satterfield to round third and score, cutting the lead to 2-1. The following at-bat, Erwin drove in Van Pelt on an RBI single and freshman Kennan Lewis notched a sacrifice RBI to take a 3-2 lead.

Chatham then lost their lead in the top of the third. A wild pitch and passed ball helped the Governors take a 4-3 lead with one out. With the bases loaded with two out in the bottom third, Erwin collected an RBI single to tie the game at four. However, that lead disappeared as Nelson County was able to work back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to make it a 6-4 Governor’s lead in the fourth.