Eagles claw Cougars in blowout victory

A trio of receiving touchdowns from Omarion Hairston and a pair of rushing scores from Elijah Bridges helped the George Washington Eagles throttle past the Patrick County Cougars to a 54-21 victory Monday night in Danville.

The Eagles got off on the right foot to start the game. GW crafted a nine-play drive that started on their own 38-yard line and finished with a Bridges four-yard rushing touchdown. Bridges would get the two-point attempt to put them up 8-0.

He would get his second touchdown of the game early in the second quarter. On the Cougars eight-yard line, Bridges found a gap and ran it through to help extend GW’s lead to 16-0.

From there, both teams exchanged one-play scoring blows.

On the Cougars kickoff return, Patrick County fumbled the ball on their own 34-yard line and was recovered By Eagles linebacker Davion Clements. From there, Eagles quarterback Nehemiah Cabell connected to Hairston on for a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it a 24-0 Eagles lead.

Following the Cougars return, Patrick County found themselves starting near mid-field to begin. Like the Eagles' previous drive, they only needed one play to get on the board. Cougars quarterback Triston Underwood found receiver Jaivontae Penn downfield. Penn would catch the ball one-handed while on the run and being covered by a Eagles defender, scoring to end the shutout.

Later in the second, the Eagles would find the endzone again as Hairston caught his second score of the game to distance GW’s lead to 32-6.

Cabell found the endzone late in the third quarter on the QB keeper that widen the Eagles lead to 48-6.

With a little over eight minutes remaining in the fourth, Underwood helped the Cougars get into double-digits with a 15 yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Cambron from the Eagles' 15-yard line.

With the game in GW’s favor and the clock running, Patrick County did not give up their efforts in the final minute. As the clock ticked down from 20 seconds, Rawleigh Mabe broke through the Eagles' defense for a 55-yard touchdown to close out the game.

GW will face Piedmont District rival Halifax County on Friday at Averett University.

Patrick County will have time to rest, as they head into their bye week. The Cougars return to action on Oct. 21 when they hit the road to take on Halifax County.

Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.

Monday' game was originally scheduled Sept. 23. However, a power outage that affected Averett University North Campus forced the game to be postponed.