Eagles overcome early deficit, but bitter rival E.C. Glass fights back to win 42-32

With its opening two games against Dinwiddie and Amherst postponed and delayed, respectively, George Washington’s football team has had an interesting start to its 2021 campaign.

GW kept the theme going in its official season opener against bitter rival E.C. Glass on Friday night, overcoming an early two-score deficit against the Hilltoppers to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

However, Glass fought back and finished on top of the hill, using a pair of late, unanswered touchdowns to defeat the Eagles 42-32.

GW (0-1) entered the second half facing a 28-18 deficit, but an interception from senior Donavan Howard got the Eagles started on the right foot and set up Howard’s 13-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion that saw him turn on his heels and switch directions to trim GW’s deficit to 28-26 with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles’ defense recorded its second takeaway of the frame on the Hilltoppers following drive as senior Xavier Walters stepped in front of a pass for a pick that set GW up at the Glass 47-yard line. Two plays later, senior Jakobe Dixon cut right and turned on the jets down the sideline for a 47-yard score that gave the Eagles a 32-28 lead with 5:36 remaining.