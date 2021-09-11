Eagles overcome early deficit, but bitter rival E.C. Glass fights back to win 42-32

With its opening two games against Dinwiddie and Amherst postponed and delayed, respectively, George Washington’s football team has had an interesting start to its 2021 campaign.
GW kept the theme going in its official season opener against bitter rival E.C. Glass on Friday night, overcoming an early two-score deficit against the Hilltoppers to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
However, Glass fought back and finished on top of the hill, using a pair of late, unanswered touchdowns to defeat the Eagles 42-32.
GW (0-1) entered the second half facing a 28-18 deficit, but an interception from senior Donavan Howard got the Eagles started on the right foot and set up Howard’s 13-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion that saw him turn on his heels and switch directions to trim GW’s deficit to 28-26 with 7:44 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles’ defense recorded its second takeaway of the frame on the Hilltoppers following drive as senior Xavier Walters stepped in front of a pass for a pick that set GW up at the Glass 47-yard line. Two plays later, senior Jakobe Dixon cut right and turned on the jets down the sideline for a 47-yard score that gave the Eagles a 32-28 lead with 5:36 remaining.
Glass (3-0) responded with a methodical 10-play, 62-yard drive to reclaim the lead on junior George White’s 11-yard strike to junior Lyvarius Gilbert with just under three minutes.
GW went three-and-out on its ensuing possession and Glass marched the ball 57 yards down field before the Eagles’ defense stepped up and held the Hilltoppers to a field goal attempt. Senior Jacob Trainor broke through the line, though, and blocked the attempt, and senior Ahmad Poole jumped on the loose ball with 10:59 left in the game.
Senior Owen Dunlop continued the special teams theme a few minutes later when he returned a blocked punt for a 26-yard score with 6:30 left that all but sealed the game for the Hilltoppers.
Dixon had a big game for the Eagles, adding a 10-yard scoring reception in the second quarter that pulled GW within nine. Junior Omarion Hairston made an impression as well, hauling in scoring passes of 76 and 81 yards to finish with a pair of scores.
Gilbert’s 75-yard touchdown reception and White’s 1-yard scoring run shot the Hilltoppers out to a quick 14-0 lead with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter.
After turning in a solid start in a preseason scrimmage against Heritage, freshman Nehemiah Cabell recorded his first varsity touchdown pass, hitting Hairston for a 76-yard score that made it a 14-6 contest with 4:20 left in the frame.
White responded with his 26-yard passing strike to senior Markevus Graves-Franklin that helped Glass extend its lead back to double digits with just under 12 minutes left in the frame.
The Eagles didn’t mope, answering back with a quick three-play, 70-yard drive that ended with Dixon’s 10-yard reception that pulled GW within nine at 21-12 with 10:42 on the clock.
After the Eagles’ defense stopped the Hilltoppers on their following drive, GW struck Glass for a big play as Howard found Hairston for an 81-yard score down the right side that cut the Eagles’ deficit to 21-18 with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half.
Keeping the slingshot theme alive, White helped the Hilltoppers end the half on the good foot, finding senior Eli Wood for an 18-yard touchdown that led to a 28-18 score at the half.
Gilbert paced Glass with a pair of touchdown receptions, while Franklin pitched in with a receiving score as well. White finished with a rushing touchdown, while Graves-Franklin broke the scoresheet for the Hilltoppers as well.
GW returns to action next Friday when it travels to Rock Hill, South Carolina, for a non-district matchup against Nations Ford at 7 p.m.