Eagles pick up 60-56 victory over Generals in non-district action

George Washington boys basketball coach Jermaine Parker demands four things of his players on the court: respect, discipline, defense and rebounding.

The Eagles performed all four at near perfection down the stretch against Dinwiddie to pick up a 60-56 victory over the Generals on Saturday night in non-district action.

Defense was key for the Eagles in the final two minutes. Holding a possession lead, GW (3-3) tipped a Dinwiddie pass and recorded a steal with 28 seconds remaining. Senior Xavier Walters was fouled in transition and knocked down both of his free-throw attempts to give the Eagles a three-possession lead, 59-54, with 26 ticks on the clock.

Dinwiddie (1-3) pulled within a possession on sophomore Jordan Clayton’s layup with 13 seconds left. However, that’s as close as the Generals got as the Eagles’ defense responded with a key stop in the closing seconds and senior Tahj Carter knocked down a free throw to lead to the final score.

“It was just hold the ball, protect it, do what we could,” Carter said when asked GW’s mentality down the stretch. “We didn’t want to turn it over and let them start streaking, getting hot, so just protect the ball, protect the lead, and finish off what we had started.”

Walters added, “Box out, grab rebounds, do everything we can to bring the win home.”

Junior Jaysarr Williamson credited the win to the Eagles’ precision.

“Just protect the ball,” Williamson said.

Despite the 125-mile trip, Dinwiddie traveled well, and in a tight game, the Generals' supporters made things difficult on the Eagles in the fourth.

However, GW (3-3) kept to Parker’s big four and the result was a 8-0 run midway through the fourth that helped the Eagles take the lead for good.

Carter got the run started with his layup on an offensive rebound and Williamson kept the theme going with his tip-in that gave GW a 50-48 edge with 5:39 remaining on the clock.

Williamson stepped up again stepped up again moments later when he recorded a big swipe at midcourt and knocked down his transition bucket that extended the Eagles’ lead to four. Senior Donavan Howard closed out the run with his layup off an offensive board that gave GW a 54-48 lead with just under five minutes remaining.

On the defensive end, Carter kept the run going when he swatted away sophomore Colin Butler’s jumper in the paint.

“That’s all we work on in practice for at least an hour, hour-and-a-half, is defense, rebounding, boxing out, putting bangers up,” Walters said.

Carter credited the Eagles’ gritty performance to their uncharacteristic tough start to the season.

“We started off 0-3 and that’s pretty much the reason we lost those three games was defense and rebounding but once we went to work, we’re getting better and better each day and it’s causing the pieces to fall into place and we’re turning it around,” Carter said.

Williamson credited GW’s extra defensive and rebounding work in practice as well.

“Shell drill,” Williamson said. “We work very hard on shell drills in practice, that’s the difference.”

Dinwiddie senior Daniel Rose broke the scoreless streak with his layup that made it a 54-50 contest with just over four minutes left on the clock. The bucket got under GW’s skin, and the result was a block from Walters on senior Bobby Long’s jumper.

Junior Idris Capers didn’t allow the Eagles to get too cocky as he knocked down a layup that trimmed the Generals’ deficit to 54-52 with 3:14 on the clock.

Defense shined again for GW as Walters recorded a big steal and followed with a pair of free throws to increase the Eagles’ lead to five.

Clayton struck again for the Generals with his layup that made it a possession game but Carter’s free throw with 11 seconds all but locked the game for GW.

The Eagles struck on defense in the third quarter as well, using back-to-back steals and transition layups from Dixon that capped an 8-0 run and gave GW a 44-39 lead with 31 seconds left in the frame.

Dinwiddie found the solution and put together a streak of four unanswered points that pulled the Generals within one on Colin Butler’s layup at the buzzer.

The motivation from Colin Butler’s buzzer-beater spilled over into the fourth as Dinwiddie scored four of the period’s first six points to take a 48-46 edge on junior Idris Capers’ layup.

Parker’s philosophy kicked in from there as GW answered with its decisive run in the final minutes to take the lead for good.

The frantic fourth quarter was set up by a wild third-quarter that saw the two sides play at a see-saw pace.

GW started the second half on a 9-1 streak that pushed its lead to five, 34-29, on Howard’s free throw. Howard and Dixon were instrumental in the run with Dixon scoring five and Howard finishing with four.

However, Dinwiddie recorded 10 of the next 12 to take a 39-36 edge on Rose’s layup with 2:36 remaining in the third. From there, the two sides played to a tie and a lead change with the Eagles ending the quarter on top, 44-43.

Dixon and Walters finished tied with game-highs of 16 points for GW while Howard added 11 to give the Eagles three players in double-digits.

Almonzo Long and Daniel Rose led the Generals with 11 each.

GW returns to action Dec. 27 when it opens its stay in the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic with a non-district matchup against Gretna.