Eagles ride to 56-43 win over Dan River

George Washington girls basketball senior Amara Harrell scored a game-high 36 points, and the Eagles rode her performance to a 56-43 win over Dan River in non-district action Monday night.

Harrell’s performance puts her within striking distance of the 1,000-career-point mark, leaving her just 38 shy. The senior captain also recorded six steals and nine rebounds to narrowly miss the double-double.

Harrell did most of her damage in the fourth quarter where she knocked down 11 points over the course of the frame. She also added 10 in the third quarter to account for 21 of her 38 in the second half. Harrell accounted for all but 10 of GW’s 25 first-half points with nine coming in the second quarter.

Freshman Joslyn Cobbs turned in a solid performance, scoring nine points in the third quarter to finish with 11.

Chatham (2-2) outscored Dan River 16-10 over the final frame to pull away. Harrell and Cobbs each played big roles, scoring a combined 15 points.

Dan River (1-2) was led by Alicea Farmer who finished with 15 points. India Edmunds narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, a career-high 23 rebounds and seven blocks.

— Davin Wilson