Eagles soar past Hawks in blowout victory to start Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

To define a team effort, is for a group of people to work in a cohesive fashion to reach a common goal.

And by looking at George Washington High School's stat sheet Tuesday night, it was clear that the goal was reached. In all, 13 different Eagles found their way in the scoring column. Credited to their rebounding efforts on both ends of the court, and their fast-paced offense, the Eagles blew past the Gretna Hawks 59-26 in day one of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at GW.

Going into the second quarter with a 12-7 Eagles lead, GW amassed a 10-3 run in the first four minutes of the quarter, highlighted by a three-pointer from Traequan Walden that widen their lead to 20-9 at the six-minute mark. Following a layup form GW’s Kevin Ellison that pushed it 22-10, Gretna burned a timeout in hopes of slowing down the Eagles pace.

GW picked up where they left off, pounding inside the paint that helped them to a 12-4 run the remainder of the first half. The Hawks' four points during the run came from a pair of free throws from Amani Gunn and Donta Davis. At halftime, GW led 34-14.

The Eagles pulled away further with the game in hand mid-way through the third quarter. A pair of back-to-back threes from Razavier Carter with just under five minutes left gave them 20-point, 38-18 lead. The Eagles saw their lead grow to 40-18 thanks to a Jonathan Simpson layup with four minutes left in the third. GW led 48-23 at the end of the quarter

GW held Gretna to just three points in the fourth, using a mix of starters and bench players to help preserve their lead and to run away with the win.

Simpson led the Eagles with eight points and Walden finished right behind him with seven. Carter, Timothy King and Anthony Brawner each finished with six point a piece.

For Gretna, Rayshawn Logan led with seven points. Jamarius Giggetts, Melvin Wooden IV and Ryder Brooks each tallied four points each in the loss.

GW was set to take on Chatham on Wednesday night, following the Tunstall vs Norfolk Academy game.

Gretna moved into the loser’s bracket, taking on Westover Christian Academy on Wednesday afternoon.