Eagles take down Comets 34-16

Halifax (5-1, 2-1) had a chance to take the lead in the final minutes of the second quarter when junior Semaj Jeffreys recovered a GW fumble deep in its own territory with 17 seconds remaining. However, the Comets didn’t take have enough time to move the ball down the field and trailed 13-9 at the break.

The second half wasn’t quite as close as the Eagles scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to build a double-digit advantage.

Dixon capped GW’s opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown run that gave the Eagles a 20-9 advantage with 6:54 left in the third.

It was Spratt’s turn to get in on the action next as he hauled in a Byrnes’ pass down the left side and broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown that made it a 27-9 contest.

“Before the snap, I already knew because the corner was jumping the whole game so when jumped, I knew all I had to do was run the flat and make the catch,” Spratt said.

Senior Wyatt Nelson put some air back into the Halifax crowd when he scooped up a GW fumble and took it back for a 50-yard score that pulled the Comets within 11, 27-16, with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

That would be the last time Halifax scored as GW’s defense shut down the Comets the rest of the way.