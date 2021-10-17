Eagles take down Comets 34-16

SOUTH BOSTON — At one point during Saturday’s game, George Washington senior quarterback Jeb Byrnes watched in enjoyment and wonderment as fellow senior running back Jakobe Dixon made a swift cut and changed fields on his way to a first down run.
Dixon wasn’t the only teammate Byrnes got to see have a big afternoon as five different Eagles cracked the scoresheet in GW’s 34-16 win over Halifax County in Piedmont District action.
Dixon scored his ninth rushing touchdown, 11th overall, on the season, and senior Donavan Howard punched the ball into the end zone on a 9-yard quarterback keeper for his ninth rushing touchdown of the season and 14th overall.
Byrnes got in on the action as well, throwing a pair of touchdown passes to seniors Will Daniel and Jalen Spratt.
Dixon’s 3-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter gave him six straight games with a rushing touchdown dating back to last season.
“Be humble and keep grinding because everything is just not going to come to you,” Dixon replied modestly. “Just keep on grinding.”
Byrnes wasn’t quite as humble about the running back’s talent.
“His vision, he cut all the way out on one play, stopped, to dead stop, I was like, ‘What is he doing?’ Then he cut back and managed to get 15 yards and I asked him how did you do that?’” Byrnes said laughing.
Daniel’s 15-yard touchdown reception in the game’s opening minutes marked his third consecutive game with a receiving score.
“I was just happy to catch the ball like I did in the end zone, this is the third straight game I’ve gotten one,” Daniel said. “Playing tight end like I did last year, I was out there blocking all the time, so it’s just fun to get out there and catch the ball and put points on the board.”
After the game, GW coach Nick Anderson commended his guys for a tough fought effort — especially on the defensive end — against a Halifax squad he knew was new and improved. The Comets proved Anderson right from the start, taking an early 7-0 lead on a rushing touchdown in the opening minutes.
Midway through the quarter, GW’s defense pounced on a Halifax fumble, giving the Eagles the ball at midfield. A few plays later, Byrnes rewarded his defense’s efforts with his 15-yard touchdown to reception that knotted the score at 7-7.
It was Howard’s turn next as he bullied his way through the middle on a quarterback keeper for a 9-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles the lead for good at 13-7 with 34 seconds left in the opening quarter.
After forcing Halifax into a turnover on downs on its ensuing possession, GW (5-1, 3-0 Piedmont) caught a bit of bad luck as the Comets swatted an Eagles’ pass into the end zone, resulting in a safety that trimmed Halifax’s deficit to 13-9 with 9:01 left in the first half.
Halifax (5-1, 2-1) had a chance to take the lead in the final minutes of the second quarter when junior Semaj Jeffreys recovered a GW fumble deep in its own territory with 17 seconds remaining. However, the Comets didn’t take have enough time to move the ball down the field and trailed 13-9 at the break.
The second half wasn’t quite as close as the Eagles scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to build a double-digit advantage.
Dixon capped GW’s opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown run that gave the Eagles a 20-9 advantage with 6:54 left in the third.
It was Spratt’s turn to get in on the action next as he hauled in a Byrnes’ pass down the left side and broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown that made it a 27-9 contest.
“Before the snap, I already knew because the corner was jumping the whole game so when jumped, I knew all I had to do was run the flat and make the catch,” Spratt said.
Senior Wyatt Nelson put some air back into the Halifax crowd when he scooped up a GW fumble and took it back for a 50-yard score that pulled the Comets within 11, 27-16, with 2:44 left in the third quarter.
That would be the last time Halifax scored as GW’s defense shut down the Comets the rest of the way.
Sophomore Elijah Bridges capped the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the fourth quarter that led to the final score.
The Eagles’ offense turned in another all-around performance as GW scored multiple touchdowns on both the ground and in the air for the sixth consecutive game this season.
“Practice,” Dixon said when asked the Eagles’ offensive secrets this year.
“We’ve got guys everywhere too,” Byrnes said. “It’s just not [Jakobe] or [Donavan] we’ve got backup receivers like [Kemori Dixon] who had a great day today, finally had a breakout game. He was catching everything I threw to him and it’s just the defensive line and the skill players.”
The win marked the third time the Eagles have beaten their longtime rival since March after sweeping both games during this past spring’s COVID-19 shortened season.
“We knew they were going to be a tough team coming in, they were 5-0, but it’s just different when you’re playing us,” Daniel said. “They have to realize this is our district.”
In 2003, 50 Cent released a song entitled “Patiently Waiting” on his debut album. While Spratt was a bit young when the record was released, he had been sitting on pins and needles for the Halifax game and it served as motivation against the Comets.
“I’ve been waiting for this game all year,” Spratt said smiling. “Feels good to get this win.”