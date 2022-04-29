Emily Austin to further volleyball career at Averett University

DRY FORK — According to Next College Student Athlete, roughly 6% of high school volleyball players will get the opportunity to play at the collegiate level.

On Wednesday afternoon, inside of Tunstall High School’s library while being surrounded by friends, family and teammates, Emily Austin officially signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Averett University this fall.

“I feel great," said Austin, minutes after she signed. "I'm super excited and I'm ready to get started and get to work with my new team. They are nice and friendly, and the coaches are just wonderful. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Austin will play under first-year head coach Olivia Earls, who was hired in early January following the departure of Danny Miller. Prior to Averett, Earls served as an assistant at Ferrum College the previous two seasons.

“I talked to coach [Earls] multiple times and she’s been friendly,” Austin said. “She’s been letting me know information, schedules and everything. She’s been great and that’s one of the reasons that I chose Averett because she was just awesome.”

On the tour, Austin said another reason why she selected Averett was the campus environment and the fact that Averett is a smaller university.

“The team is personal. They are nice and very welcoming, and everyone has been so sweet,” Austin said. “And it’s a small school, so the class sizes are a lot smaller. And I felt it’s more one-on-one with the professors and it’s close to home, which I like.”

When Austin takes the court this season, she’ll be the third product of Tunstall volleyball to join Averett’s program in the past two years. Austin will be reunited with Cougars setter Kinsley Stevens and middle hitter Sarah Marlowe. Austin said she has talked to Stevens, and said she’s been giving her insight on what to expected and what she needed to work on in the off-season.

On the academic side, Austin will major in radiology during her tenure at Averett.

“I am able to do classes in the fall and play volleyball. And then in January, as long I get accepted into the radiology program, I will start that,” Austin said. “Then I will do that for 18 months, and then I’ll go back to Averett and finish my bachelors in one to two semesters.”

Since discovering her passion for radiology, Austin said she had taken the time to explore the field further, knowing that it’s a specialty she wants to build a career in.

“I’ve been looking forward to that major [radiology] for a very long time,” Austin said. “I discovered it a few years ago and know a lot of people that work in Radiology, and they love it. I’ve shadowed at Spectrum and it’s just a great atmosphere. I really enjoy the medical field and want to help people.”

Austin explained what she wanted out of Averett in her time there.

“I really want to experience a good relationship with the team and have fun playing volleyball as well as working on my courses,” Austin said. “School comes first to me. I like to have my work done finished and on schedule. So, I’m looking forward to that routine and that schedule of getting my education done and to be able to play volleyball while I do it.”

Austin is often described as leader to many and has been a mentor toward her fellow teammates and to those coming through the program. During the season, it was a common sight to see Austin motivating and praising her teammates, whether on or off the court.

Tunstall head coach Cheryl Cockram attested to Austin’s character and development. Cockram has coached Austin the past five years since junior varsity.

“She has meant a lot to us. Not just as a player, but it’s always fun to watch them grow from an eighth grade immature teenage to a senior who’s ready to enter the world,” Cockram said. “She’s just a great leader on and off the court. I can trust her instinct and I can trust her judgment and to be there for the other girls. On the court, watching her [Austin] grow from inexperienced middle in eighth grade to an experienced senior. She was a big role with our team this year and contributed lots of kills and blocks.”

“They [Averett] are going to get a great all-around player who works hard, has a great attitude, and great teamwork," she said. "She will find herself amongst that team, whether it be in a starting position or not, she will be there in total support.”

Austin said she appreciated Cockram for pushing and molding her to the player and person she is today. When Austin discussed being a role model to her team, she knew the privilege and the responsibility she had to deal with when it came to such title.

“She [Cockram] has helped me along the way so much. She is always positive and motiving me, she taught me to be a good leader and to cheer on my team always,” Austin said. “I know I have to set the example and I have to set it the right way. I want everyone to follow in a good manner and respect each other, but to cheer and tell each other things that can help them in a way that will help them grow, and not in a way that will tear them down. I like to be a positive leader and not tear each other down.”

Austin reflected on her journey and career at Tunstall, saying she is grateful for those who supported her along the way.

“Just all my friends that I met. I made so many relationships with amazing people that I’ll have the rest of my life,” Austin said. “I’m excited to start this new journey at Averett. I’m going to miss Tunstall and I’m thankful for my family and friends that have supported me.”

Averett will begin the season at home, as they host the 28th annual Cougar Classic on Sept. 2. Averett will open the Cougar Classic versus Piedmont University.