Falcons receive state championship rings

After months of anticipation, the Galileo Magnet High School Falcons received their state championship rings last week.

Members of the girls team were sophomore Carol-Anne Garrett, junior Rowan Kirk, college freshmen Morgan Whitley and college freshmen Christa Zakhary.

Members of the boys team were junior Jackson Herndon, junior Alexander Gomez, senior Jamison Mantooth and senior Dylan Kirk.

Assistant coach for the 2020-21 school year David Thaxton and coach Mark Bryant also received state championship rings for their efforts and dedication to the team.

During the ceremony, Bryant took a moment to recognize all of the accomplishments that lead this group of runners to victory. He said he was proud of each and every runner on the team and especially took time to comment upon the work ethic, perseverance and determination of each team member.

Every runner “set high goals for themselves, and went the extra mile to reach those goals,” Bryant said.

The Falcons have had a standout year, taking home not one, but two state championships in both indoor and outdoor track despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.