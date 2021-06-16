Floyd County edges out 4-3 victory over Dan River

RINGGOLD — Floyd County staved off a seventh-inning rally by Dan River to edge out a 4-3 victory over the Wildcats in the Region 2C quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon.
No. 3 Dan River (10-3) entered the bottom of the seventh down to its last three outs. Senior Makalia Randall beat out an infield single to short to lead off the frame and junior Rebekah Stowe followed with a base knock of her own to put the tying and go-ahead runs on for the third-seeded Wildcats. Junior Katie Moser moved Randall and Stowe to third with her sacrifice bunt and senior Riley Nuckles worked a walk two batters later to load the bases for the ‘Cats.
However, the sixth-seeded Buffaloes didn’t falter under the pressure, recording two straight outs to send Floyd (9-5) to the regional semis where the team will meet Glenvar on Wednesday night.
Despite the loss, the Wildcats’ five seniors go out as one of the most successful classes in program history. Nuckles, Jordan Vogltanz and Madison Newman were four-year members of a Dan River program that went a combined 37-21 and made three regional tournament appearances, along with a Class 2 state semifinal appearance in 2019.
Hudgins and Randall were three-year members of a Wildcats program that posted a 26-11 record and made three regional tourney appearances to go along with the 2019 state semifinal appearance.
The first inning proved to be the difference-maker as the Buffaloes scored a trio of runs in the frame to get the early jump on the ‘Cats. Senior Morgan Harris got the scoring started for Floyd in the differential frame, scoring senior Olivia Yates with her fielder’s choice. Junior Gracenne Clinger made it a two-run game with an RBI fielder’s choice of her own and senior Paxton Vest rounded out the scoring, giving the Buffaloes a 3-0 lead.
The ‘Cats knew they had the sticks to overcome and started chipping away at their deficit in the bottom of the second. Sophomore Grayson Snead led off the inning with a single to left field and moved to third courtesy of a groundout and stolen base. Vogltanz got the scoring started for Dan River, bringing home Snead with her RBI groundout that pulled the Wildcats within 3-1.
Dan River kept its resilience in the third, stringing together a two-out rally that helped the Wildcats trim their deficit to one. Moser got the inning started with her double to center and came home to score on junior Emily McVay’s double that made it a 3-2 game.
Yates got a run back for Floyd in the fourth with her RBI single to right, but Dan River had more offense in store for its half of the frame.
Sophomore Emma Williams and Vogltanz jumpstarted things with back-to-back one-out singles and Newman loaded the bases with her walk. Williams came home to score courtesy of a Floyd miscue on Randall’s high chopper to short, cutting the Wildcats’ deficit to 4-3.