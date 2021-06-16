Floyd County edges out 4-3 victory over Dan River

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first inning proved to be the difference-maker as the Buffaloes scored a trio of runs in the frame to get the early jump on the ‘Cats. Senior Morgan Harris got the scoring started for Floyd in the differential frame, scoring senior Olivia Yates with her fielder’s choice. Junior Gracenne Clinger made it a two-run game with an RBI fielder’s choice of her own and senior Paxton Vest rounded out the scoring, giving the Buffaloes a 3-0 lead.

The ‘Cats knew they had the sticks to overcome and started chipping away at their deficit in the bottom of the second. Sophomore Grayson Snead led off the inning with a single to left field and moved to third courtesy of a groundout and stolen base. Vogltanz got the scoring started for Dan River, bringing home Snead with her RBI groundout that pulled the Wildcats within 3-1.

Dan River kept its resilience in the third, stringing together a two-out rally that helped the Wildcats trim their deficit to one. Moser got the inning started with her double to center and came home to score on junior Emily McVay’s double that made it a 3-2 game.

Yates got a run back for Floyd in the fourth with her RBI single to right, but Dan River had more offense in store for its half of the frame.