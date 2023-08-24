CHATHAM — If anyone knows a thing or two about developing and winning, it’s the Chatham Cavaliers’ new coach, Bruce Devlin.

Devlin was hired as head coach in July, after Joe Fielder left the Cavaliers to take the same role at Martinsville High School.

Based on Devlin’s resume, Chatham may have had an easy decision on its hands as it looked for a new leader.

From 1998 to 2009, Devlin compiled an 80-30 record at Princeton Day School in Princeton, New Jersey, where he led the program to two state championships and three league championships. He produced 65 players that went on to play at the collegiate level during that span.

And from 2010 to 2016, he served as an offensive coordinator at Dwight-Englewood School. He also has served as head coach for the New Castle Saints, a semi-pro football team he led to an overall record of 42-12, while racking up four Mid-Atlantic championships.

Chatham is coming off a 5-5 season with wins against Tunstall, Patrick County, Nelson County, William Campbell and Altavista. The Cavaliers posted shutouts against Tunstall and Nelson County.

“Me being new here and learning from what the other coaches tell me and from watching film on teams, I’m going to play the best that makes us the best,” Devlin said when discussing this year’s schedule. “I don’t want to play weak teams. I want to play teams that will make us better.”

When a new leader takes over any program, each coach has their own philosophy. For Devlin, having his squad in “the best shape as a team on the field that day,” and playing “physical and fast” is the focus.

“That’s how you win,” he added.

Devlin said of what he’s seen so far, he believes his team needs to pick up its physicality and work quicker.

“That’s the two biggest keys that I believe in and had success [with] forever,” he said. “We made our practices tough.”

The coach said he and his staff aim to get players to work with purpose as they prepare for games.

“You pay attention to detail. The little things matter, and the kids said to me, ‘We never had walkthroughs,’” Devlin said. “We do this for a purpose, not just to be out here, we are doing this for a purpose.”

The Cavs will turn to senior quarterback Zander Cornell to help lead their offense. Two players that fans can look forward to on the front line are senior Aiden Hodnett and junior Jack Reese. They also will have an abundance of options at the wide receiver position, with a total of five seniors at the wideout spot.

“There’s a lot of athletes here. I don’t know what they know, but with the offense we’re running, we got multiple — six or seven — deep at wideout. Running back Jaden Breedlove is amazing and he’s a tough kid. We have a lot of depth,” Devlin said, “and we are going to use their athletic ability to help us win.”

On the defensive side, Hodnett and Reese are expecting to cause havoc. Both are known for their quick and aggressive style. Chatham will have plenty of options in the defensive backfield, as many of their players are most likely to shift into different positions.

“Being physical and aggressive,” Devlin said on what to expect out of their Cavs’ defense. “You have a young man like Hodnett at nose tackle and guard. That kid is so tough and so strong. He benches 450 [pounds], squats 580, cleans 390, and he can run. He is going to be down over on the center playing nose. An to have Jack next to him, those two are going to get a lot of attention.

“I’m excited to it started. ... Our coaching staff has over 130 years of experience. That’s amazing; it doesn’t get any better. These kids, I always say, football players and young men need great guys near them, and this staff is a great staff that I put together in two days on vacation. I’m happy with what have here as coaches.”

Chatham starts its 2023 campaign at Prince Edward County at 7 p.m. Friday.