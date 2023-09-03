Chatham scored early and often in its 30-6 rout of rival Tunstall in non-district action last Friday night.

Chatham senior quarterback Zander Cornell completed 8 of 12 passes to finish with 127 passing yards and rushed for 39 yards and a score on nine carries to pace the Cavaliers.

Junior Jaden Breedlove rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries while senior Aidan Hodnett contributed on both ends, rushing for a score and recording a safety for Chatham (2-0).

Senior Jonavan Coles hauled in four catches for 55 yards and a pair of scores while Hodnett hauled in a pair of passes for 51 yards.

Continuing his successful night, Hodnett recorded 10 tackles, including six for a loss, and added a fumble recovery for good measure. Senior Jack Reese tied Hodnett with a team-high 10 tackles, including two for a loss, while Cornell finished close behind with nine tackles and Coles added eight, including one for a loss.

Chatham returns to action Friday when it hosts Martinsville in a non-district showdown at 7 p.m.