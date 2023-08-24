RINGGOLD — A few minutes and three points stood between Dan River’s football team and a second-round playoff game last season.

The Wildcats put on a good show against Martinsville in last year’s Region 2C opener, scoring a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to nearly erase a 17-point deficit. But the Bulldogs stymied the rally and held on for a 42-39 win, sending the ‘Cats home.

Looking to avoid the same hiccups, the Wildcats have been busy preparing themselves mentally and physically.

“We’ve been conditioning, our veteran captains have been lifting everybody up; our heads might get down sometimes, but they lift us back up,” junior D.J. Gregory said.

Senior Jacoby Davis Jr. also praised the ‘Cats’ efforts to become tougher.

“We’ve just been building with each other, trying to get to know one another,” Davis said. “You’ve got the younger kids coming up, and the returning players are trying to make sure everybody is mentally strong to make sure we make it past the first round of the playoffs and do better as a team.”

Comrades

It’s a weekday evening. A group of Wildcats gridironers walks into a restaurant in Ringgold or in Danville or Pittsylvania County. This group of 14- to 17-year-olds is there not only to eat, but also to talk strategy and enjoy some team-bonding.

Building a strong program means players knowing each other off the field just as well as they do on the field. Dan River, as a result, has been prioritizing spending time together off the gridiron.

“After practice a lot of days we’ll go to a restaurant and just sit down and eat as a team,” Davis said. “If nobody can make it or we don’t feel like it one day, we get on the phone with each other and talk about what we did in practice.”

The dinners have worked, as Davis has seen an improvement in team camaraderie.

“It’s definitely helping out a lot, we’ve come together as a family,” Davis said. “We’ve got better bonds with each other; we’re just close.”

Veteran leadership, good looking newcomers

To be successful, a team has to have athletes that other players look at to gain confidence. Some teams enter a season with a handful of those people, while others have the fortune to have an embarrassment of wealth when it comes to leaders.

Dan River falls into the latter category.

The Wildcats return 10 juniors and 12 seniors from last year’s squad that went 6-5, finished second in the Dogwood District at 5-1 and ended the regular season with a five-game winning streak.

According to Davis, the veterans have embraced the newcomers.

“Whenever they need help, they know who to come to,” Davis said. “We’ve been coaching them up and making sure they are ready to go.”

Gregory was quick to point out the leadership of one returner in particular.

“I have to give a shoutout to [senior Myles Walker], he’s been picking everybody up. If we get our heads down, he picks them back up. He’s a senior, and everybody has a lot of respect for him. But if they fumble the ball, we’ll [tell] them they’ll do good the next down, don’t get your head down,” Gregory said, adding he’s seen improvements in the young players already. “They’ve been working hard, getting better. I’ve seen when they get their heads down they’ll pick themselves up and do better the next time.”

Davis backed up his teammate’s sentiments.

“I’ve been really impressed, they look like they’ve played varsity before,” he said. “Now we’re just waiting to put [it] together in the season.”

Back again

Gregory, a junior, will lead Dan River’s rushing attack this season. He led the Wildcats last season with 1,475 yards and 11 scores on 241 carries. He hauled in two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Gregory rushed for 200-plus yards twice last year, with a season-high 202 coming in Dan River’s win over William Campbell and 201 in the Wildcats’ regular-season loss to Martinsville. In addition, he rushed for 100-plus yards in seven games. Gregory rushed for a season-high three touchdowns against Nelson County while rushing for two against Tunstall and William Campbell along with two in the ‘Cats’ postseason showdown against the Bulldogs.

Senior Cameron Finney-Martin is also back for Dan River after rushing for 304 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries.

The Wildcats lost a vital part of last season’s receiving corps with the graduation of University of Virginia signee Ty’Lyric Coleman, who hauled in 64 passes for 1,026 yards and eight touchdowns, both team highs.

However, Davis proved promising last season for the ‘Cats, catching 21 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown, and, judging by his performance in Dan River’s scrimmage against Halifax and in practice Tuesday, looks poised to step into an expanded role.

Senior Trevon Brooks also will provide a solid target for the Wildcats this season.

Defensively, the ‘Cats will miss the presence of leading tackler Jakari Thomas, who recorded a team-high 116 tackles, including 48 solo, and a team-high 34 sacks. Dan River will have to fill the big shoes of Kasey Ferguson, who graduated after recording 111 tackles (33 solo) and 1.5 sacks.

Dan River will look to Brooks, a senior, to help anchor the defense. He recorded 67 tackles (20 solo) and a sack a year ago. Davis tallied 47 tackles, including 20 solo, and a sack in 2022. Walker also returns and will play a big role on and off the field for the ‘Cats.

Ready to turn on the lights, theme of camp

With the season approaching, Davis and Gregory had messages they wanted to send to the Ringgold community and Dan River fanbase.

“We’re coming this year,” Davis said.

Gregory knows the Wildcats can improve on last year’s mark, and he wanted to alert the community to the ‘Cats’ confidence.

“We’re coming for a revenge tour,” Gregory said. “We’re coming back for a positive record this year; we’re going to win.”

Davis said the theme of Dan River’s preseason camp has been “energy,” and they expect that emphasis to carry over to the regular season.

“We’re being real energetic, and that’s what we need around here,” Davis said.

Gregory said the team is focused on staying strong through long games and a long season.

“Endurance,” he said, keeping it short and sweet.

Dan River kicks off its season at 7 p.m. Friday at Tunstall.