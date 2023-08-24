It was almost like they had planned it.

When asked what the theme of George Washington football’s preseason camp was, senior Darrell Mabin and junior Nehemiah Cabell pulled back their shoulders, inhaled and smiled before giving near identical answers.

“Get back,” was the phrase the pair went to in their separate interviews.

The James Brown-styled theme is fitting for GW, as it’s coming off a rare down season. The Eagles went 3-6 last year, including a 3-3 mark in Piedmont District play and missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years and the first time in the 10-year tenure of head coach Nick Anderson.

Those losses came in heartbreaking fashion — against Bassett, 50-43, and Magna Vista, 27-26, in overtime. The latter cost the Eagles a spot in the playoffs.

The games are still fresh in the minds of Cabell and Mabin, who said GW’s motivation this season comes from those losses.

“If I could sum it up in one word, it would definitely be ‘Get back,” Mabin said, smiling. “We are definitely going to come back for the teams we lost to in overtime, and we’re determined to have a great season.”

Cabell added, “It’s our revenge year, or, as we’re calling it, our get-back season, because last year was kind of a down year. So we’re trying to get revenge against the teams we lost to that we shouldn’t have lost to so we can make it back to the playoffs.”

Any good movie or story needs a sub-theme, though, and Dixon provided it.

“Aggressiveness. We’ve all been getting at each other’s necks — and not in a bad way; in a good way,” Dixon said. “We’re doing it in a way that will make everyone want to be better. We want everybody to come in aggressive so practice is intense. We’re on each other, we’re talking and letting it out so when we go out against our opponent, it’s all one. You play how you practice, so we’re practicing aggressive and planning on bringing it to the field.”

Storied tradition

A pair of GW football state title banners hang from the rafters in the gymnasium, remembrances of campaigns in 1968 and 1982 that saw the Eagles finish 10-0 and 14-0, respectively.

Memories still hang around from the ’96 season that saw GW finish 13-1 after advancing to the Class AAA, Division 6 state title game, where it dropped a 14-7 heartbreaker in a mud bowl against Chantilly. The Eagles defeated four of the Washington area’s top teams in Cardozo, Woodbridge, Hylton and Gar-Field.

There was the ’94 campaign, during which Annandale knocked off GW 47-41 in overtime, or the two straight trips to the Region 4D championship game in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

For the past 55 years, success has been a tradition within the confines of J.T. Christopher Stadium. It’s a storied tradition Cabell, Dixon and Mabin are well aware of and ready to go out and compete for this season.

“I feel like we were a young team last year and didn’t really live up to our potential, so after what we did last year, we’ve been grinding in the offseason, since December really, trying to have a better team because we know that’s not what GW is,” Cabell said. “We’re working hard to have a better season this year, because we know we owe it to ourselves, to the school and to GW’s tradition.”

Going into last season, the Eagles had plenty of reason to feel good about themselves, thanks to two consecutive appearances in region title tilts. Mabin explained that confidence had an effect on the ensuing campaign.

“Last season was definitely a humbling moment,” Mabin said. “I feel like we came out a little too hype from the season before, where we had lost so late in the playoffs, and came out big-headed, but now we’ve [seen] what happens and that we have to be humble and come back out and get back to GW football.”

Mabin is working to ensure his team has learned from those slip-ups.

“With me, ‘Mori [Dixon] and Neo [Cabell] being leaders, we’re staying on top of the guys making sure we’re not making the same mistakes we did last year,” he said. “We’re going at 100% in practice, because I feel like last year we kind of slacked off, but now we’re making sure that’s not going to happen, especially the coaches. The coaches have been fired up about this season and are making sure we don’t slack off and have a good season.”

Dixon is looking at last year as a character-builder GW will use to its advantage.

“We’ve heard a lot of noise about last year’s season, still hearing it, but we’re using it as motivation and taking it the right way and not letting it get us down or out of character,” Dixon said.

Top priority

The Eagles return 20 veterans, including 12 seniors and eight juniors who were part of GW teams that made the playoffs. Those returners are working to help the younger players improve in their bid for another strong season.

“Our captains are trying to motivate these guys to come out to workouts, weightlifting sessions, do good in school, and motivating them to stick with it and learn and grind every day,” Cabell said.

For Mabin, that leadership plays out in the form of encouragement.

“As the underclassmen came in, we’ve really encouraged them,” he said. “I know they saw our season last year, but us as leaders have to step up to the plate and make sure they are in the weight room, in the classroom, getting their grades straight, staying on the field, just giving 100%, no slacking off, or they know we’ll end up like we did last year.”

Dixon added, “Leadership is first on this team, so getting all the younger guys up and getting them around the bigger guys and moving them in and making them one of us is a big deal, so we can create that off-field bond and bring it on the field and have that unlimited chemistry.”

Dixon already has seen the leadership have an effect on players.

“One thing I can say about the returners is that even though we have certain captains, everybody is a captain in our eyes,” Dixon said. “One person might listen to one guy but they might listen to another more, so we’ve just all come together, trying to build as one and being big on leadership. Not letting guys get away from us, because when they get away from us, that’s when the team starts breaking apart, so we’re doing everything we can to keep people in.”

According to Cabell, the returners are working extra hard to make sure the newcomers understand the tradition they are inheriting.

“We’ve all been working real hard, the seniors and juniors, some of them have been out here four years straight varsity or three years straight on varsity, so we’re trying to get the newcomers to come on and learn the GW tradition, even though we didn’t do well last year. So we’re making sure they know if they work hard, the results will show on the field on Friday nights.”

Familiar faces

In keeping with the tradition of Eagles football, GW once again will be stacked in the backfield.

Bridges is back this year after rushing for 843 yards and 13 scores on 142 carries last season. He rushed for three touchdowns in a pair of games against Bassett and Amherst County and for two versus Magna Vista and Patrick County. He also rushed for 100-plus yards in four games, including 179 against Bassett and 156 versus Amherst County.

Mabin proved himself a threat in the backfield last season, rushing for 219 yards on 60 carries.

Clements also saw time at back last year for the Eagles, totaling 139 yards and a pair of scores on 30 carries. He rushed for a score apiece in games against Patrick County and Tunstall.

Cabell turned in a solid debut season for GW last year, completing 114 passes for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns while recording 89 yards and a score on the ground. He threw for at least 200 yards in five games, with his season high (243 yards) coming in the loss to Magna Vista. In addition, he tossed a season-best three touchdowns against Patrick County and threw for two scores in district games against Magna Vista, Bassett, Halifax and Tunstall.

The Eagles lost two huge pieces of their wide receiving corps last season with the graduation of Omarion Hairston and Anthony Brawner. However, GW returns Ishaun Myers, who hauled in 33 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns last season. The Eagles also can turn to Bridges, who caught 12 passes for 114 yards last season, in short-passing situations.

Defensively, GW returns senior linebacker Kaliq Hairston, who led the team in tackles last season with 59, including 25 solo. Mabin also will provide a stabilizing presence at safety after recording 45 tackles (35 solo) and eight pass deflections a season ago. Senior defensive end Quaye Conway returns after recording 33 tackles, 22 solo, and a team-high seven sacks in 2022.

Getting the word out

GW opens its season Friday at home against Dinwiddie. With the season right around the corner, Cabell, Dixon and Mabin had their own messages they wanted to send to the Eagles faithful and Danville community.

Cabell’s message was one of promised redemption.

“We’ll be better than last year, I can promise you that,” he said. “We’ve been working really hard since March. Some of us have been working at it since January. So we’re definitely going to be better this year.”

Dixon expressed the same sentiments.

“Just come out here and support us, this isn’t the same team as last year,” Dixon said. “There are a whole lot of things that are different. We’re more serious and there’s a lot of things that took place last year that we’re not letting happen this year. So don’t give up on us; we’re still here and we’re coming.”

Mabin’s asked for encouragement and participation from the community.

“Just come out to the games and support us,” he said. “GW family, we’re going to put on a show for you guys under the lights.”