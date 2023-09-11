If Aidan Hodnett continues his torrid pace, the Chatham senior might will re-write some Cavaliers’ records.

For the second consecutive week, Hodnett scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Chatham past Martinsville 34-16 Friday night in non-district action.

The win gives the Cavaliers their first 3-0 start since the 2019 season when they defeated Cumberland (47-6), Randolph-Henry (50-26) and Tunstall (30-26). The Cavaliers started off that season with four straight victories before falling to Dan River.

Chatham opened the scoring when senior Jonavan Coles hauled in a 66-yard pass from senior Zander Cornell to give the Cavs a quick 7-0 lead. Martinsville (0-3) fought back with a score of its own to knot the game but Hodnett responded with his first touchdown, a 14-yard run, to give the Cavaliers a lead they never relinquished.

Junior Jaden Breedlove pushed the Cavs’ advantage to 20-7 with a 20-yard scoring run, but the Bulldogs countered with a field goal to trim their deficit to 10. However, Hodnett struck again, this time on a 1-yard scamper that gave Chatham a 27-10 lead going into halftime.

Martinsville scored in the third quarter to trim its deficit to 11 but junior Amario Henry helped the Cavaliers respond with a 10-yard touchdown run that led to the final score.

Junior Jack Reece and sophomore Caleb Cassell led Chatham with six tackles each, while Breedlove recorded four takedowns, all for losses.

Breedlove finished with a team-high 61 yards and a score on 13 carries, while Hodnett chipped in with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Cornell was near perfect through the air, completing 10 of 12 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

The Cavaliers recorded 341 yards of total offense while limiting the Bulldogs to 129.

Chatham returns to action Friday when it hits the road for a non-district showdown against Patrick Country at 7 p.m. in Stuart.

Martinsville returns to action Friday when it travels to Ringgold for a non-district contest against Dan River in a rematch from last year’s Region 2C quarterfinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Bassett 35, Dan River 12

Dan River junior D.J. Gregory had a monster night for the Wildcats but it wasn’t enough as Bassett knocked off the Wildcats 35-12 in non-district game.

Gregory rushed for 206 yards on 23 carries, including a 90-yard touchdown scamper. Freshman Stanford Lipscomb added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second half for Dan River’s other score.

Dan River (1-2) returns to action Friday when it hosts Martinsville at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s Region 2C quarterfinal.