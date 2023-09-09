A pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter lifted the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers to a 27-14 victory over George Washington High School.

Friday’s contest marked the 100th game of the GW versus Glass rivalry, with the series dating back to 1917.

Following a four-and-out drive from the Eagles under four minutes left in the contest, the Hilltoppers (1-2) set up shop in the middle of their own territory. On the third and six on their own 34-yard line, Glass turned to their run game, and it paid off, evading multiple Eagles (0-3) on their way to a 57-yard touchdown run to put Glass up 20-7 with 3:37 left in the game.

The Eagles' ensuing drive after the score did not go they way they planned, as the Eagles threw an interception on the first play of their drive.

Glass took advantage of the Eagles' mistake. First and 10 on the Hilltoppers 40-yard line, Glass senior Avante Brown broke though the Eagles' defense, breaking free and securing a 40-yard rushing touchdown to give them a 27-7 lead with under three minutes remaining.

With the game heading in favor of Glass, the Eagles kept pushing until the end. Setting up shop on their own 20-yard line, junior quarterback Nehemiah Cabell went to work with a pair of completed passes that drew them to their own 40-yard line. Later in the drive, senior Davian Clements got a key run that would lead them to the Glass' 16-yard line. From there, Cabell connected to junior Avante Fitzgerald on a 16-yard touchdown pass to narrow their deficit to 27-17 with 30 seconds remaining.

GW capped off their opening drive on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Cabell to senior Jaylen Dabney from the Glass 6-yard line with 3:34 left in the first quarter. The Eagles’ opening drive was their longest all game, consisting of 19 plays and held possession for eight minutes.

Glass responded and tied the game at seven in the second quarter, as Hilltoppers punched in a short, 3-yard rushing touchdown with 7:19 left in the half.

The Hilltoppers would take the lead in fashion following the Eagles drive. Second and seven, on the Eagles 46-yard line, Glass junior quarterback Max Calloway connected a deep pass to junior Jamar Smith, receiving the catch one-handed, before running down along the Eagles sideline to help put Glass on top 13-7. The point after attempt was unsuccessful.

GW will head into a bye next week, but the Eagles return to action on Sept. 22, when they take on Staunton River on the road.

Glass returns home next week to take on Liberty-Bedford.

Kickoff for both games is at 7 p.m.