Junior Nic’Khale Fleshman’s short touchdown run in the final five minutes lifted Amherst County to a thrilling 26-20 victory over George Washington in non-district action last Friday night.

With the game tied at 20 with 4:39 left in regulation, Fleshman punched the ball in from 1 yard out for the game-winning touchdown.

Before that, GW (0-2) proved its grit against Amherst (1-0), knotting the score at 20 near the end of the third quarter. Junior quarterback Nehemiah Cabell found the end zone on a 3-yard scamper, and Cabell and senior Drake Lynsky teamed up for a pass and reception on the ensuing two-point conversion with 3:39 left in the frame.

The Eagles drew first blood, taking a 6-0 lead when Cabell snuck into the end zone on a 1-yard rush at the 5:10 mark of the first quarter. GW doubled its advantage midway through the second quarter when junior Elijah Bridges got on the scoresheet with a 3-yard run. The TD pushed the Eagles’ lead to 12-0 with 5:17 left in the half.

After being shut out in the opening 20-plus minutes, Amherst got on the scoreboard when sophomore Tres Liggon recorded a 5-yard TD run. The score cut GW's lead to 12-7 with 1:25 left in the half, and the Lancers pulled ahead just before the break, taking a 13-12 lead on Johnathan Goins' 1-yard scamper.

Devonte Wade opened the scoring in the second half with a defensive touchdown that pushed Amherst’s advantage to 20-12. He picked off a pass and returned it 90 yards to the end zone.

Cabell led GW with a pair of touchdowns, while Bridges found the end zone as well.

Cabell had a solid evening on the ground, rushing for a team-high 136 yards on 18 carries while Bridges flirted with the century mark, rushing for 97 yards and a score on 12 carries. Senior Darrell Mabin recorded 71 yards on 10 carries.

Cabell completed 15 of 39 passes for 97 yards. Senior Ishaun Myers was his favorite target, hauling in four passes for 27 yards, while junior Chase Lewis caught a pair of passes for 23 yards.

Senior Kaliq Hairston and sophomore Donovan Reaves recorded an interception each for the Eagles.

GW outgained Amherst 391-186 while recording 332 yards on 44 carries and 59 passing yards.

The Eagles return to action Friday when they host rival E.C. Glass in non-district play at 7 p.m.