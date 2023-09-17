Patrick County got a late field goal and held off Chatham the rest of the way for a narrow 17-14 win over the Cavaliers on Friday night.

The loss is the first for the Cavaliers, who were looking for their first 4-0 start since 2019.

With the game tied at 14 with about five minutes remaining in regulation, senior Reyll Martinez-Tejeda gave the Cougars a three-point lead. Chatham (3-1) moved the ball into Patrick County territory on its ensuing drive, getting to the Cougars’ 15-yard line, but the Cavaliers’ comeback efforts fell just short.

The Cavs got off to the quick start. Senior Aidan Hodnett continued his solid season with a 1-yard touchdown run to give Chatham an early 7-0 lead. Patrick County (3-1) knotted the score on its ensuing drive, and both teams’ defenses took over from there to keep the score 7-7 at halftime.

The Cougars got the home crowd going with a 32-yard touchdown run on an inside reverse out of the break, but senior Zander Cornell answered on the Cavaliers’ next possession. He found fellow senior and cousin Kennen Lewis for a 42-yard touchdown on a slant rout to knot the score at 14.

Patrick County, though, landed the final blow on its field goal in the fourth.

Cornell was impressive, completing 11 of 17 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Hodnett led the Cavs’ rushing game with 43 yards and a score on five carries. Lewis recorded 68 receiving yards and a score.

Cornell turned in a complete performance, recording a team-high 12 tackles, including seven solo; while junior Bennett Hubbard finished with 11 takedowns, eight solo; and junior Jack Reece finished with 10, including three for a loss and a sack. Hodnett added eight tackles, with two resulting in a loss.

Staunton River 36, Tunstall 0

For the second straight week, Tunstall suffered a shutout defeat in non-district play.

The Trojans, who put up just 13 combined points in two losses to start the season, fell to 0-4 with the loss to the Golden Eagles on Friday in Drk Fork.

In Week 3, Gretna dealt Tunstall — which now owns a losing streak of 15 games and hasn’t won since 2021 — a 49-0 setback.

Staunton River improved to 2-2 following Friday’s game, and now has posted two straight lopsided victories. The Golden Eagles have scored 93 points combined in their last two outings and did not allow any points in that stretch.

Tunstall will travel to Ridgeway for its next game at 7 p.m. Friday against undefeated Magna Vista (3-0), which is coming off a 41-21 victory over Franklin County. The contest is the first in Piedmont District play for both teams.

Magna Vista also defeated Staunton River 41-6 in its season opener Aug. 25.

Elsewhere in the area last week, GW and Gretna took their byes.

Up next for winless GW (0-3) is Staunton River. The teams meet for the first time in their history at 7 p.m. Friday in Moneta.

Gretna (2-1) plays host to Appomattox at 7 p.m. Friday in both teams’ Dogwood District opener.

The Hawks have not beaten Appomattox since 2013 and are 0-10 against the Raiders since.

Appomattox (1-2) is coming off an unexpected bye, after its game last week was called off because of a threat at the school during the day Friday.