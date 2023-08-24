DRY FORK — Kirkland Brown has brought his passion for the game as offensive coordinator for the past four years, spending three years at Oak Grove High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and last season with the Chatham Cavaliers.

When he stands on the sidelines this fall, he’ll be holding his play sheet and wearing his headset in a new role.

The Averett University graduate was named Tunstall’s new head coach during the offseason following the departure of Randy Hunsicker, who currently is serving as an assistant at Chatham High School.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and been around football my entire life,” Brown said. “Growing into the coaching role, being the head coach is something that I wanted. The situation felt right. I knew a lot of the people in this community and knew the kind of players that were at this school [Tunstall] and the athletics. It was something that I want to be a part of.”

Brown takes over the Trojans program that finished last season with an 0-10 record, with its last victory coming Oct. 29, 2021, against the Gretna Hawks.

“The big thing we talked about is embracing the process. To focus on the process and not the outcome,” Brown said. “I know it’s kind of cliché, but for us it’s about taking every day on its own. Every lift, workout, on the field drill and every period. Just taking that on its own and try to build off that. We’re really focused on that process part.”

In an effort to help his new team improve, Brown said he preached the value of the weight room and wanted his players to be accountable to each other.

“I think the big things were, the weight room. I think guys had to get in there more,” Brown said. “Collectively, we need to be stronger to compete in the [Piedmont] District, then the next thing was accountability. Even when meeting the guys initially, it was kind of ‘one foot out and one foot in’ type thing. In this sport, or any sport, you can’t be like that. So, accountability was a big thing. Getting into the weight room and trying to change our bodies. We need to be as strong, as fast as possible to put ourselves in that position to compete.”

Tunstall has one of the harder schedules in the area this season. Of the ten teams it will face, six (Dan River, Chatham, Staunton River, Magna Vista, Martinsville and Basset) finished their 2022 campaigns with a win percentage of .500 or better.

Tunstall will have the ultimate test in the second half of the season, when it take on a trio of Piedmont powerhouses — Magna Vista, Martinsville and Bassett — in consecutive weeks.

“From book-end to book-end, from Dan River to GW, there’s not a week that you can take off, and there are certain teams that are going to do different things offensively and defensively,” Brown said. “So it’s going to be a challenge. For us, they’re not exactly probably looking at us as teams that they think about. We’re probably going to be a homecoming game for some people just because they feel like they can get one from us. So we’re not going to have a break in our schedule. But I think that flows back into embracing the process. I understand that every day is a challenge. We have to look at every game as a opportunity to get better.”

The Trojans expect seniors Bricen Poole and Ryan Jones, and their offensive line, to be strengths as they work to establish the run game.

“From an offensive perspective, I fully believe you’re going to have to run the football to win,” Brown said. “That doesn’t mean all the time, but you have to establish that run. From our standpoint, with what we have our strengths, we probably have eight or nine [players] deep up front on the offensive line and those guys have a lot of experience. Bricen can run. He’s big, strong and agile. Ryan Jones brings that element as well.”

Brown said they also have weapons at wideout spots. Brown highlighted Ryan Yancey, Malik Barbour, Nash Glasscock and Kaden Brower as “guys like that who catch the ball and run.”

Brown’s game plan for the quartet is straightforward.

“For us, it’s about getting players in space with the ball,” Brown said. “We’re going to be as multiple as we need to be to succeed, but it definitely starts up front with the run.”

On defense, Poole and Jones are expected to be the one-two punch at linebacker. Other players to look out for, according to Brown, are Ryan Stewart, Curtis Ingram, Elijah Ingram and Glasscock

“We must be able to adapt to different offenses that we’re going to see. So, we’re going based out of a three-man front, but be able to get to a four-man front. Some guys have really done a great job,” Brown said. “We are deep on that side of the ball. We put an emphasis on the defensive side, because if you can’t stop somebody, it doesn’t matter how many points we can score. We really focused on the defense side of the ball, and I’m impressed with what I’m seeing.”

Brown said that he and his team are excited to face other competition after months of scrimmaging against each other, and look to enjoy the process of getting better each week.

“They’re hungry to get better. And they understand that it’s a process, and it’s not something that happens overnight,” brown said. “The buy-in has been great, from not only the kids, but from the community, the administration and the teachers. I’m just excited to get the ball rolling.”

Tunstall kicks off the season at home against Dan River at 7 p.m. Friday.